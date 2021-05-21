Stillbirth murder case is tossed out

SAN FRANCISCO — A California judge has dismissed a murder case against a woman who delivered a stillbirth after consuming methamphetamine, saying prosecutors failed to provide evidence that she took drugs knowing that it could kill her baby.

Kings County Superior Court Judge Robert Shane Burns delivered his decision in court Thursday, according to Dana Sussman, deputy executive director for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, which is providing legal counsel for the woman, Chelsea Becker.

The dismissal, however, falls short of what Becker’s advocates had wanted from the court: A clear ruling that California’s homicide law does not apply to pregnant women.

“We are disappointed that a dismissal on these grounds does not foreclose the possibility that a misguided prosecutor may attempt a similar prosecution in the future,” said Jacqueline Goodman, trial counsel for Becker.

Phil Esbenshade, the top assistant district attorney in Kings County in California’s Central Valley, said the case against Becker was not about reproductive rights but about stopping a woman who repeatedly abused narcotics while pregnant. Becker gave birth to two other babies who tested positive for meth.

“The Judge who presided over that preliminary examination, upon hearing that evidence and considering arguments from both sides, did find such sufficient evidence existed,” he said in an email. “Judge Burns apparently disagrees with that finding.” Becker’s attorneys called it a travesty that she had to stay in jail for more than a year, unable to post $2 million bail, until she was transferred to a drug treatment facility earlier this year.

Numerous medical and public health groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, oppose punishment for drug use while pregnant.