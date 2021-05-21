Stereotypically, one hallmark of young directors on shoestring budgets is a lack of technical proficiency, but Robert Machoian's stunning "The Killing of Two Lovers" (his fourth feature) has style and expertise for days.

It's a domestic drama about an estranged couple in rural Utah trying to find their way back together. This plan does not go well at first: In a whopper of an opening scene, husband David (Clayne Crawford, "Rectify"), having sneaked back into the house he shared with his estranged partner, holds a gun over the sleeping bodies of his wife, Nikki (Sepideh Moafi), and her lover (Chris Coy), with malice in his heart, before losing his nerve and running back to his father's house, the camera following his mad dash down the road.

From there, the film spirals out into similarly mesmerizing, well-structured compositions, taking us inside and outside of David's recurring psychosis, utilizing a bevy of techniques: The framing shrinks down around him, the sound gets muffled, as if underwater, save for the incredibly unnerving metallic sound of cables being stretched taut, and the sickening kathunk of a heavy car door slamming shut.

Machoian's tightly wound narrative, and the precise cinematography of Oscar Ignacio Jimenez, give the film an effectively claustrophobic feel. In a later scene, as David races his truck alongside his rival in another attempt to shoot him, the camera is so fixed and tight on him inside the car's cabin, it's difficult to ascertain anything of what's going on outside his own mania. Rather than estranging the viewer, however, these exacting machinations draw us further into David's point of view.

As he makes his way through the days, tending to his infirm father, taking the kids out for a morning in the park, or talking calmly with his wife, negotiating their shared plan, our sympathies are with him, but his recurring bouts of fury, in which he acts completely irrationally in ways that seem terrifying, remain indelibly rooted in the emotional atmosphere. We watch as we would a coiling drop of water about to drip down (to take an early Coen Brothers visual analogy), unable to shake the unease Machoian steeps us in.

Given the title, and David's penchant for rage-induced psychosis -- indicated, in part, by Machoian's inspired use of the aforementioned metallic sound effects -- the film slowly builds into what almost certainly seems will be a bloody climax, only to pivot in a most unexpected way.

The ending doesn't come out of nowhere, exactly. Machoian does take pains to show how loving and devoted David is to his four children (all of whom are Machoian's own kids), and how respectful he is with Nikki, which puts us in the curious position of rooting for him, even as we recoil from his violent rages. Any happy ending, therefore, while welcome, is subject to our knowledge of what he seems capable of: In an earlier scene, his eldest child exhorts him to "fight for them." I believe she means that figuratively, but by then, we're fully aware of the literal savage fury in his soul.