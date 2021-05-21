Two people killed in U.S. 49 wreck

Two people died early Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 49 in Craighead County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Cassandra D. Goforth, 32, of Paragould, and an unnamed minor were traveling at about 6:30 a.m. southbound on U.S. 49 in Brookland when their 2012 Chevrolet Malibu crossed a turn lane and went into the northbound inside lane where it struck a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee head on, the report read.

Eileen Crystal Miller, 25, of Austin, Tex., the driver of the Jeep, was injured in the crash, the preliminary crash summary stated.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.