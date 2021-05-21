UA prospect impressed with NBA pedigrees

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman's connection with wing target Jordan Walsh has the ESPN 4-star prospect high on the Hogs.

Walsh, 6-7, 200 pounds, of Oak Cliff (Texas) Faith Family Academy is the latest high profile prospect to announce plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville. He's expected to visit June 24-26th.

"Coach Muss I feel like I have a connection with him so I feel like that's going to carry me in helping make my decision in the future," Walsh said. "So I feel like if it's going to help my decision then I should go and visit and see what the school is like."

ESPN also rates Walsh the No. 11 small forward and the No. 32 overall recruit for the 2022 class. He led the Eagles to a 25-6 record and the Class 4A state semifinals this past season.

Walsh is currently playing for Dallas-based Drive Nation this spring and summer. Musselman's critiquing of Walsh's game has added to the coach-player relationship.

"He's always evaluating my game telling me what I'm doing good telling me what I'm not doing good," Walsh said. "So It's easy to be open and talk about life and it's easy to connect with him."

He announced a top-10 list of Arkansas, Auburn, California, Florida, Prairie View A&M, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Texas–Rio Grande Valley on March 14.

Walsh has communicated with new assistants Gus Argenal and Keith Smart, who's the latest staff member with vast NBA experience.

With Musselman's NBA background being well documented and director of student-athlete development Earl Boykins' 13 year playing career in the league, Walsh has another reason for liking the Razorbacks.

"It's a big thing to be surrounded with people who have been to the league and have experienced that," he said.

During the covid-19 pandemic, Arkansas and other schools used Zoom meetings to develop relationships and showcase their programs. Walsh is looking forward to a more in-depth look.

"I got to watch one of the practices and I got to see how coach Musselman coaches and how he conducts his practices," Walsh said. "I've seen the facilities. I've seen the weight room and all that. It all looks good on camera and on power point but I want to see it in person."

Arkansas' NCAA Tournament run ending in the Elite Eight with a 81-72 loss to eventual national champion Baylor, helped the Hogs in Walsh's eyes.

"Oh yeah, of course," Walsh said. "They lost to the champions. They got far."

Walsh is hopeful Musselman stays at Arkansas if the Razorbacks make another deep run in the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament.

"I do wish him the best," Walsh said. "If he does end up winning the national championship that would be great for him and his staff."

He's also looking to officially visit TCU and Georgia but no dates have been set.

"I don't have any other official visits planned right now," Walsh said.

When he does decide on his future school, he's looking for a place where he can have a strong effect.

"I want to come and make an immediate impact on the team," Walsh said. "If I can do that then, I'll be able to showcase what I can do and I feel like if I'm good enough then that's going to be enough to get me to the next level."

