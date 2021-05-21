UAPB plans LIONS session

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will conduct its 2021 Learning Institute and Opportunities for New Students (LIONS) Program in-person. The last year's session was virtual.

The LIONS Program is a five-week summer residential academic enrichment experience that assists new UAPB freshmen in making a successful transition from high school and home to college life, according to a news release.

Applications for the 2021 LIONS Program are still available and the deadline to apply is May 30. The summer program starts July 6.

Participants will be enrolled in six credits to complete their foundation courses prior to the fall. Students will receive academic tutoring, take "College Knowledge" seminars and engage in professional workshops.

"Even before the pandemic, the LIONS Program aimed to help keep students involved, connected and engaged," said Braque Talley, vice chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Success. "Last year, across the country, summer programs were being canceled or postponed. UAPB staff worked diligently to quickly pivot to a virtual setting to help ensure we continued providing all students, especially our low-income and first-generation households, the access to higher education."

Haley Franklin from Scott was part of the 2020 LIONS Program virtual experience. She was reluctant about attending, but after speaking with LIONS mentors, Franklin was convinced it would be a benefit. Now as a freshman, she credits the program for providing her with the tools and knowledge she needed to complete her first successful semester at UAPB.

"My instructor was extremely motivating and helped me learn how to navigate college life," said Franklin. "I was surprised to make friends, given the circumstances, but the program offered several virtual events like game nights and talent shows so students could mingle with each other while being at home."

While this year poses new challenges having in-person education delivery, the staff is committed to providing every student the tools needed to achieve academic success, according to the release.

"Last year taught our LIONS Program students about the resilience that comes with being a Golden Lion and the support they will always receive at UAPB," said Carolyn Mills, LIONS Program director. "We are excited to return to in-person learning this summer and want to keep students connected and engaged from day one to ensure successful student outcomes."

The LIONS Program is financially supported in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Postsecondary Education, Strengthening Institutions, Title III, Part B, Historically Black Colleges and Universities Program.

Details: Carolyn Mills, LIONS Program director, 870-575-8362.