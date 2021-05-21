Greeks flee wildfire; forest, homes burn

SCHINOS, Greece -- Firefighters stepped up water drops Thursday after a wildfire west of Athens forced hundreds of people to flee their homes and sent a huge cloud of smoke and ash over the capital.

The fire gutted and damaged dozens of houses as it tore through rugged terrain, burning more than 5,000 acres of forest, authorities said. Smoke was visible across southern Greece and even on holiday islands in the Aegean Sea.

More than 250 firefighters were deployed along with 17 water-dropping planes and three helicopters to contain the blaze that started outside the resort town of Loutraki.

"It's going to be another difficult night and the conditions will remain difficult. But we're using all the resources we have on this," Civil Protection Authority chief Nikos Hardalias said.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for 18 settlements in areas with many vacation homes and for two Orthodox Christian monasteries and a convent.

The fire destroyed power lines, causing widespread blackouts, and reached the coastline and damaged several fishing boats.

U.S., China differ on Navy ship's passage

BEIJING -- China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors.

The Chinese military said the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur illegally intruded into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea on Thursday. It said Chinese forces mobilized to track and monitor the ship and "warned and expelled it."

The Paracels also are claimed by Vietnam.

China accused the U.S. of increasing regional security risks, "misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea." It called the ship's maneuvers "unprofessional and irresponsible," saying Chinese forces were determined to defend the country's sovereign claims while maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The U.S. refuses to recognize China's claim to virtually the entire South China Sea and regularly conducts what it calls freedom-of-navigation operations to assert its right to sail in international waters.

The 7th Fleet said the operation "upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging the unlawful restrictions on innocent passage."

It also said that the "USS Curtis Wilbur was not 'expelled' from any nation's territory."

Roadside blasts kill 13 Afghan civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Roadside bombings in southern and central Afghanistan killed 13 people, including nine members of a single family, officials said Thursday. Meanwhile, militants stopped a bus in western Afghanistan, ordered three men to get out and shot them dead.

No one claimed responsibility for the latest attacks. The three men on the bus were ethnic Hazaras.

One of the bombs struck a car carrying a family of 12 in southern Helmand province late Wednesday, said provincial police spokesman Zaman Hamdarad. Several of the nine people killed were children, he said.

The Nad Ali district where the explosion occurred is under Taliban control and Hamdarad said it is difficult to get information. Three wounded children were taken to the provincial hospital in Lashkar Gah, he said.

A second roadside bombing, in central Ghor province, destroyed a motorcycle carrying a family of four, all of whom were killed, said the province's governor, Abdul Zahir Faizzada.

Large areas of Afghanistan are littered with bombs and land mines. Many were planted to target military convoys but often kill civilians instead.

Ruling favors payout for faulty implants

PARIS -- A French appeals court ruled Thursday that about 2,700 victims of a breast-implant scandal are entitled to compensation. The court said German company TUV Rheinland committed negligence by certifying the implants as safe.

The ruling, which could proceed to a higher court, was announced by French association PIPA, which represents victims. The amount of compensation is still to be determined, it said.

The scandal emerged in 2010 after doctors noticed abnormally high rupture rates in women with implants produced by the French company Poly Implant Prothese, whose implants were used in hundreds of thousands of women worldwide. It was liquidated in 2010.

"It's clearly a historical day for ... breast implant victims all over the world and for women's rights," said Olivier Aumaitre, the lawyer representing the women.

Christine, a victim, who did not want to give her surname, said "it is a relief today, as we can acknowledge our status as victims. Almost all of us have lasting effects. I still have silicone in my organs."

The implants were filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone unsuitable for use in humans.