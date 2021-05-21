U.S. endorses global 15% corporate tax

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that it supports a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% -- below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies.

The offer was made as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Group of 20 major economies seek an agreement on a minimum corporate tax rate. It is part of an effort to end what the Treasury Department calls "a race to the bottom" as countries compete to cut corporate tax rates and lure multinational companies.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimates that governments lose up to $240 billion a year to companies that shift earnings among countries to lower their tax bills.

The Treasury Department emphasized that the proposed 15% is a floor and said that "discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher."

Seeking to finance his $2.3 trillion public-works plan, President Joe Biden has proposed raising the U.S. corporate rate from 21% to 28% and imposing a minimum tax of 21% on companies' overseas earnings.

-- The Associated Press

Pipeline executive to face House panel

WASHINGTON -- The chief executive of Colonial Pipeline is set to testify before Congress next month about a cyberattack that caused the company to halt operations for several days, leading to panic buying of gasoline in many communities.

Joseph Blount is scheduled to appear before the House Homeland Security Committee on June 9, when lawmakers will question him about a ransomware attack that U.S. officials have blamed on a criminal hacking gang in Russia.

The company, which supplies about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, confirmed this week that it paid $4.4 million to the hackers to restart operations. Colonial said that after it learned of the May 7 ransomware attack, it took its pipeline system offline to do everything in its power to restart operations quickly and safely, and made the decision then to pay the ransom.

The hearing is part of the Oversight Committee's ongoing focus on the security of the country's critical infrastructure.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said in a statement that the attack exposed cybersecurity vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, the need for resilience in networks and the profitability of ransomware.

-- The Associated Press

Index slips 0.25, closing at 625.41

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 625.41, down 0.25.

"The information technology and communication services sectors were the outperformers as improving unemployment data along with a positive Leading Index for April cheered investors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.