U.S. plan raises $700B with tax enforcement

WASHINGTON -- The Treasury Department on Thursday announced a plan to raise $700 billion through new tax-compliance measures.

Treasury officials identified a number of policies to increase enforcement aimed at closing the gap between what taxpayers owe the federal government and what they actually pay. These include increased reporting requirements, new tools for auditors and a bigger Internal Revenue Service budget.

Some of the changes -- such as billions of dollars in additional spending at the IRS -- would require congressional approval, and many Republicans have long tried to shrink the agency. But the White House said the proposed investments would pay off by allowing the agency to collect taxes that are due.

The Treasury's Office of Tax Analysis estimated that the changes could bring in an additional $700 billion over the next decade. The Treasury said Thursday that the tax gap is about $600 billion per year, though IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig recently said the number could exceed $1 trillion.

Even partly closing that gulf could go a long way toward paying for President Joe Biden's spending proposals, which include trillions of dollars for infrastructure, child care, manufacturing and other domestic priorities.

"At the crux of these proposals is a commitment to revitalizing tax enforcement," the Treasury said. "Working to close the tax gap reflects a commitment to ending our two-tiered tax system, one where most American workers pay their full obligations, but high earners who accrue income from opaque sources often do not."

The Treasury's estimates face skepticism from many tax experts, and some of their new enforcement mechanisms could face resistance from lawmakers.

The Treasury's plan states that audit rates "will not rise relative to recent years" for people earning less than $400,000 per year, which is in line with the president's campaign pledge not to raise taxes on middle-class taxpayers but may blunt the effectiveness. Increasing IRS enforcement is considered politically easier than other measures, such as raising taxes, but will expose the administration to criticism that it is basing its plans on rosy estimates.

In particular, the administration's estimates may face skepticism from the Congressional Budget Office, the nonpartisan scorekeeper for legislation. The CBO has said similar ideas to increase IRS enforcement could raise hundreds of billions of dollars but not the kind of money the administration is banking on.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model has found that the administration's IRS plan would raise less than $500 billion.

"I think there is no way under the sun they can get $700 billion. They will be very pleased if they get $250 billion," said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a Republican policy analyst and former director of the CBO. "This is just completely unrealistic."

The United States collected a little more than $3 trillion in 2020 and spent more than $6 trillion. As a result, the U.S. budget deficit last year eclipsed more than $3 trillion, by far the biggest one-year gap in American history. These numbers were significantly elevated because of the emergency spending authorized to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Strengthening IRS enforcement could help address that gap, the Treasury report said. The key part of the proposal is to increase the IRS budget by about $80 billion over a decade, enlarging it size by nearly 50%. Some of that funding would go to significantly increase the number of IRS agents and personnel, after the tax agency's budget was cut by about 20% because of changes pushed by congressional Republicans.

The Treasury says its plan would lead to the hiring and retention of 5,000 new enforcement personnel and would allow the IRS to hire specialized enforcement staff.