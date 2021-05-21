U.S. set to cut off 2 migrant centers called inhumane

WASHINGTON -- A detention facility in Georgia where women claim they were subjected to unwanted medical procedures and a Massachusetts jail that has drawn complaints of inhumane conditions no longer will be used to detain migrants, the Biden administration said Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security said it would terminate contracts with the government agency that runs the detention center in North Dartmouth, Mass., and with the private operator of the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, a part of the Homeland Security Department, already has reduced significantly the detainee population at both facilities. Any detainees the U.S. believes should remain in custody will be transferred elsewhere, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the move, which had been sought by immigration advocates.

"Allow me to state one foundational principle," Mayorkas said, "We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention."

Mayorkas said ending the use of the facilities is part of an effort to make "lasting improvements" to a detention system that advocates have long argued detains people for civil immigration offenses for too long and in inappropriately harsh conditions.

The immigration-enforcement agency holds about 19,000 noncitizens for removal at about 200 facilities around the country, down about a quarter from a year ago. About 73% have no criminal record and many others have only minor offenses, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a data-gathering organization at Syracuse University.

The Homeland Security Department suggested additional detention facilities could close.

"Today's announcements show the Biden administration's willingness to decisively break from the immigrants' rights abuses of prior administrations," said Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, which recently called for the closure of 39 immigration detention centers around the country.

The ACLU has called for an end to the "default incarceration" of migrants and an end to the agreements with state and local authorities that enable prisoners who are noncitizens to be transferred into immigration custody for deportation upon release.

Mayorkas has led an effort to soften some immigration policies but has insisted that noncitizens who pose a threat to the public and have committed serious crimes should be detained pending their removal from the country.

The Bristol County sheriff's office operated the Massachusetts immigration detention center jail under an agreement with the Homeland Security Department. The Georgia facility was run by a private company under contract with the government.

Members of Congress and advocates have called for the closure of the Georgia facility since last year after women held there told of being forced into unnecessary gynecological procedures in unsanitary conditions.

The Homeland Security and Justice Departments are investigating the allegations, which a doctor involved has denied, and Mayorkas said steps will be taken to preserve evidence.

Migrants also had broader complaints about overall conditions, alleging that authorities at the detention center failed to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Given its extensively documented history of human-rights violations, Irwin should have been shut down long ago," said Azadeh Shahshahani, legal and advocacy director for Project South, an advocacy group that has pressed for the immigration agency and the company that runs the facility to compensate any women subjected to unwanted procedures there.

The facility in Ocilla, about 200 miles south of Atlanta, has been used to house men and women for the agency as well as inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service and Irwin County. It's run by the private LaSalle Corrections, a Louisiana company that did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Philip Marcelo of The Associated Press.