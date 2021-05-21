Venezuelans guilty in anti-Maduro plot given 6-year terms

MIAMI -- A judge in Colombia has sentenced three Venezuelan men to six years in prison for helping organize an ill-conceived plot to remove President Nicolas Maduro involving former American Green Berets.

The sentence handed down late Tuesday was the minimum allowed for the crimes, according to an attorney for the three co-defendants who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

In March, the men pleaded guilty to working alongside Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret and Iraq War veteran, in organizing a ragtag army of a few dozen Venezuelan military deserters intent on overthrowing Venezuela's socialist leadership. Plans included raiding military installations as well as the presidential palace.

The so-called Operation Gideon -- or the Bay of Piglets, as the bloody fiasco came to be known -- ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau's former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.

Two of the men sentenced Tuesday, National Guard Maj. Juvenal Sequea and Juven Sequea, are the older brothers of the confessed commander of the failed May 3, 2020, incursion, Capt. Antonio Sequea, who is jailed in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. The third person, Rayder Russo, has long sought Maduro's armed overthrow.

As part of the plea bargain agreement, the men accepted a single charge of providing logistical support to an illegal armed group. Charges for a more serious offense of providing military training were dropped.

None of the men participated in the failed raid, having abandoned the secret camps in northern Colombia where the rebels were gathering, in some cases months before it was launched. Testimony from other Venezuelan deserters, one of whom was arrested transporting a weapon and a large number of cellphones, nonetheless placed the men in leadership positions of the plot alongside Goudreau and the ringleader, retired Venezuelan army Gen. Cliver Alcala.

A fourth defendant, Yacsy Alvarez, is fighting charges that she helped smuggle weapons to the volunteer army. She has accused Colombian authorities of being in constant contact with Alcala.

Alvarez served as Goudreau's translator during his visits to Colombia and the two opened an affiliate of his small Florida security firm Silvercorp in mid-2019. It listed its address at an upscale hotel in Barranquilla, according to Colombian public records.

She also flew with Goudreau and the two other former Green Berets -- Luke Denman and Airan Berry -- to Barranquilla aboard a Cessna jet belonging to her boss, businessman Franklin Duran, who has a long history of deal-making with the Venezuelan government. At the time, Alvarez was living in the Caribbean coastal city and working as a director in a unit of Duran's auto lubricants company.

According to the sentence read in court, the Colombian investigation was prompted by the March 2020 seizure of a cache of 26 assault rifles and tactical equipment it was later revealed were dispatched by Alvarez and destined for the rebels.

Days later, the man coordinating the clandestine effort, Alcala, took responsibility for the weapons hours before surrendering to face U.S. drug charges.

Alcala, who is now awaiting trial in New York, said the weapons belonged to the "Venezuelan people." He also lashed out at opposition leader Juan Guaido, accusing him of betraying a contract he had signed with "American advisers" to remove Maduro.

The U.S. has denied any direct role in the attempted raid.