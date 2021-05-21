Veteran Sandefur gets call to lead NLR football team

Despite nearing his fifth decade with the North Little Rock football program, longtime assistant coach Randy Sandefur had only once previously applied for the head coach position.

That was 20 years ago, and Sandefur acknowledges he wasn't ready at the time.

But with the job open for the third time in as many years and a successful program already well established, the 60-year-old Sandefur is now taking that next step.

The North Little Rock School District board officially approved Sandefur as the Charging Wildcats' next head coach Thursday night by a 5-0 vote. Although Sandefur opted not to attend the meeting, he acknowledged the work of the district's interview committee through a four-plus-month process that saw the position posted three separate times.

"I'm so appreciative of the district, our district administration," Sandefur told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "They had the confidence in me when there were other people on our staff who were going to just as good a job as myself or even better. But I'm so excited they chose me and I'm looking forward to working with those guys."

Sandefur takes control of a program that has reached five straight state championship games and most recently won a title in 2017 under then-Coach Jamie Mitchell.

When Mitchell departed following the 2019 season, North Little Rock hired J.R. Eldridge, who led the Charging Wildcats to a 12-2 record in his lone campaign. Eldridge then left in January to become Farmington's coach, opening the position once again.

That's created a level of instability at North Little Rock, something Sandefur hopes to alleviate for a program that will again have state title aspirations in the fall.

Although he could not confirm which members of the current staff will remain in place, Sandefur expects to have multiple assistants remain with the program.

"The transition is going to be very, very comfortable," Sandefur said. "The kids are going to have a lot of familiar faces, and with me being around a long time...I think that we'll have the support of our teachers and our community and our administration."

When asked what the biggest challenge he expects to face, Sandefur didn't express much concern about the football side of things. Rather, he expects that if the Charging Wildcats can focus on being students first, the rest will take care of itself.

"The most important thing is to put student in front of athlete," Sandefur said. "We've got to go to work in the classroom...so my main concern is that our kids are doing their very best [there]."