Womack draws Democratic challenger Mallett-Hays

Political newcomer Lauren Mallett-Hays of Farmington announced Thursday her Democratic challenge to U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers, in the state's 3rd District.

"Last year was really hard on all of us. The pandemic. Unrest across the country. The election," Mallett-Hays said in her announcement. "Some days, it felt like more than we could bear; 2021 didn't start any better. Years of division finally boiled over, and we watched on television as our very democracy was threatened.

"A government of the people and for the people has turned into a Congress of self obsessed, self-interested, self-dealing politicians who don't care that we've been left behind."

Mallett-Hays is a speech-language pathologist at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, according to her announcement. She specializes in treating patients after traumatic brain injury, stroke, neurocognitive disorders and head and neck cancer. She has worked in that specialty at Washington Regional for eight years, her announcement says.

The candidate graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a degree in business administration, and attained a master's degree in that field from the University of North Texas in Denton, before studying speech pathology. She grew up in Lincoln, where her mother was a schoolteacher and father was a football coach.

"I'm running for Congress because I'm tired of seeing the people who are supposed to represent us go to Washington and do nothing except fight with each other," Mallett-Hays said. "I'm tired of watching powerful people play games and doing nothing that makes things better for the rest of us."

Womack, a former mayor of Rogers, was first elected to Congress in 2010. None of the three Democrats who have challenged him in his races for Congress attained more than 33% of the vote. He's the ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee.

"In Congress, I'll go to work every day focused on priorities that help Northwest Arkansas families, not the deal making, back scratching, and grandstanding that goes on in Congress now," Mallett-Hays said. "I will always focus on getting things done to bring more jobs and opportunity to Northwest Arkansas and expand access to quality education and affordable health care."