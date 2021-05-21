Sections
Baxter County woman, 51, arrested in boyfriend's shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:33 p.m.
Stacy Conley (Baxter County sheriff's office)

A Baxter County woman was arrested Thursday morning after her boyfriend was shot, deputies said.

Stacy L. Conley, 51, of Baxter County faces charges of first-degree domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded at around 7:33 a.m. Thursday to Baxter County Road 13, about 4 miles northwest of the Mountain Home city limits, after a report of a shooting. The deputies were told that the victim had gone to a neighbor's house after the shooting.

Deputies found the man had been shot in the chest, but they described him as mobile and responsive. A witness said the shooting took place in the yard at Conley's residence, according to the release. The witness reported hearing Conley and the man arguing, and then heard a gunshot.

Conley was found at a nearby family member’s residence, and she surrendered to deputies, the release states.

She was booked in the Baxter County jail, where she remained Friday in lieu of $75,000 bond, according to the jail inmate roster.

