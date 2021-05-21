Woman charged in animal deaths

A Sherwood woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after leaving several animals caged inside of a home without food or water, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Astacia Richardson, 23, at 481 Cannon Drive in Jacksonville at 2 p.m. on 10 felony charges, the report said.

Richardson, according to the report, left two dogs and three cats inside of the house before moving out, resulting in their death.

She was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Richardson is charged with five felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and five felony counts of tampering with physical evidence.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Woman arrested on assault charge

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a Little Rock woman after she admitted to assaulting a woman midday Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded around noon to a terroristic threatening call at 3300 Bankhead Drive where they spoke with Emma Dortch, 32, who said she assaulted a woman during an argument, the report said.

Dortch was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is no longer on the jail's roster. She is charged with first degree assault.