Ethiopia soldiers reported to face charges

JOHANNESBURG -- Ethiopia's military prosecutors have convicted three soldiers of rape and pressed charges against 28 others suspected of killing civilians in the ongoing conflict in the northern Tigray region, the Ethiopian attorney general's office announced Friday.

In addition, 25 other soldiers are charged with rape and other forms of sexual violence, a statement said.

The 6-month-old Tigray conflict is blamed for the deaths of thousands of people and atrocities including rape, extrajudicial killings and forced evictions, according to authorities and aid groups.

The statement by the attorney general's office also confirmed reports of two massacres in Tigray. It said 229 civilians were killed in the town of Mai Kadra in November, and 110 civilians were killed in the city of Axum later that month "by Eritrean troops."

The report added that some of those killed might have been "irregular combatants."

Reports of atrocities have led U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to allege that "ethnic cleansing" is taking place in the western Tigray area. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution condemning "all violence against civilians" in Tigray.

On Friday, some Ethiopians both at home and abroad staged a "Hands Off Ethiopia" social media campaign in which they urged foreign countries to stop "meddling in Ethiopia's affairs."

2 quakes hit in China; 3 deaths reported

BEIJING -- At least three people were killed and 27 injured in the first of two earthquakes that struck China in the past two days.

Provincial authorities rushed tents, emergency rations and other relief goods to the affected areas.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the quakes were not related.

The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of Friday night's quake as 6.4 and said it struck 5 miles below the surface northwest of the city of Dali in southwest China, near the border with Burma.

It caused strong shaking around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage. Authorities reported the casualties to state broadcaster CCTV.

A second, 7.3-magnitude quake hit early today in southern Qinghai province in central China, about 621 miles north of the first one, but there were no reports of casualties or damage in the sparsely populated area.

4th arrest made in Maldives bombing

MALE, Maldives -- Maldives police have arrested the fourth and final suspect sought in the bombing that severely wounded the country's former president this month.

Authorities have blamed Islamic extremists for the assassination attempt on Mohamed Nasheed, who is currently the Parliament speaker and has been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation.

Police said on Twitter that the 23-year-old man who had been at large since the May 6 bombing was arrested Wednesday night.

Authorities have not disclosed how the four suspects were linked to the bombing or if they had ties to extremist movements. The charges they face and when they will appear in court are uncertain.

Police say a homemade explosive device containing ball bearings was attached to a motorbike parked near the ex-president's car.

The 53-year-old Nasheed, two of his bodyguards and two apparent bystanders, including a British citizen, were wounded. Nasheed underwent surgeries for head, chest, abdomen and limb injuries and has since been flown to Germany for further care.

Cyprus asks EU help to halt migrant flow

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Cyprus has asked the European Union to act swiftly to stop boats loaded with migrants from leaving Syria's port of Tartus, saying the east Mediterranean island nation is inundated and can't take in any more people.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said Friday that EU member Cyprus is in a "state of emergency" because smugglers' boats have arrived daily from Syria over the past week, causing migrant reception centers to overflow.

"We are seeking from the European Commission its immediate and active intervention in order to prevent illegal departures from the Syrian coast and especially the port of Tartus," Nouris said.

He didn't say how he expected the EU to thwart migrant boat departures from Syria, but he insisted the "capabilities are there."

There have been several reports of new migrant arrivals along the southeastern coast of Cyprus, which is 100 miles from Tartus. Nouris said that after one arrival, migrants including "many children" were taken off the boat and offered shelter in a coastal tent camp because the country's main reception center was full.

Nouris said Cyprus doesn't have the resources to host any more migrants and cannot be turned into a "massive migrant camp."

"We have all the goodwill to help people who are in real need, but at the same time ... our capabilities aren't inexhaustible," he said. "We have long since exceeded our ability to host people."