Arkansan in court after D.C. riot

A Yellville man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot made his first appearance Friday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Jon Thomas Mott, 38, appeared via teleconference. He was appointed a federal public defender.

Mott remains free on a signature bond. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Steiner told the court the government wasn't seeking Mott's detention.

Mott told U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather that he's self-employed as the owner and operator of a drive-through coffee shop.

He was arrested by FBI agents on May 13 at Flippin, according to court documents. Agents searched The Bean Barn, a Flippin coffee shop, and Mott's residence.

Mott's next court hearing is scheduled for July 19.

Mott has been charged with violating:

• 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) Knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

• 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) Knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds

• 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) Knowingly uttering loud, threatening or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress

• 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G) Parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings

Other Arkansans arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot are Peter Francis Stager of Conway and Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette. Both have pleaded innocent. Neither has gone to trial yet. Barnett has been released from jail pending trial, but Stager remains incarcerated in the District of Columbia.

Barnett became famous for a video where he appears to be putting his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Stager is charged with using a flagpole to beat a police officer on the Capitol steps.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally in which supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating Joe Biden had won the presidential election. Five people died during the riot.