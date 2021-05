New Mexico, 1916: When Pancho Villa rode north from Mexico and raided the town of Columbus in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson federalized the National Guard to guard the border while regular U.S. Army units chased Villa. Soon 24 units of the Arkansas National Guard, trained at Fort Roots, were in New Mexico. The troops, including those practicing on machine guns, saw no action during their desert posting.

