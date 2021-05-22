Arkansas remains undefeated in softball regional

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is in the driver’s seat at the NCAA Fayetteville Softball Regional.

The Razorbacks defeated South Dakota State 4-0 on Saturday at Bogle Park. Arkansas (42-9) is the only undefeated team remaining in the double-elimination bracket and can advance to the super regionals with a win Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Razorbacks’ next opponent won’t be determined until Saturday night. All of the other teams in the regional — South Dakota State, Stanford and Manhattan — are still alive.

Stanford and Manhattan will play an elimination game Saturday afternoon, and the winner of that game will play South Dakota State in an elimination game Saturday night.

Arkansas scored twice in the second and fourth innings, and right hander Mary Haff pitched six scoreless innings against the Jackrabbits (43-7). One day following a two-hit shutout against Manhattan, Haff struck out seven and walked one against South Dakota State.

Linnie Malkin’s two-run home run in the second inning gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead. Kayla Green and Aly Manzo had consecutive RBI hits in the fourth inning. Manzo’s one-out single scored Green, who doubled to score Danielle Gibson.

Autumn Storms worked around three hits in the seventh inning to close the game. Storms struck out South Dakota State two-hole hitter Emma Osmundson to strand the bases loaded.

Arkansas, the No. 6 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, would clinch its first home super regional with a victory Sunday. The Razorbacks have played in a super regional just once before, in 2018 when they lost at Oklahoma.