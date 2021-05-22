Arkansas seniors win scholarships

Five Arkansas high school seniors are among 1,000 students nationally to be 2021 receipients of corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships that are funded by about 140 corporations and foundations.

Most of the corporate-sponsored awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.

Another 24 members of Arkansas' high school class of 2021 are among 2,500 students nationally to be named recipients of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships.

The $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors.

The five corporate-sponsored award winners listed by their home towns and including their high schools, their probable career fields and the providers of their scholarship are:

Bentonville

Ashwin Marathe -- Bentonville High, law, National Merit National Distillers Distributors Foundation Scholarship.

Conway

Seth A. Orvin -- Conway High, computer science, National Merit Walgreen Co. Scholarship.

Fayetteville

Sophia J. Brandon -- Fayetteville High, law, National Merit National Distillers Distributors Foundation Scholarship.

Little Rock

Chloe Gourde -- Mount St. Mary Academy, environmental science, National Merit Raytheon Scholarship.

Vilonia

Gabriel A. Goodwin -- Vilonia High, biology, National Merit Nationwide Foundation Scholarship.

The 24 National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners listed by their home towns and including their high schools and their probable career field are:

Bentonville

Shorna Alam -- Bentonville West High, bioinformatics.

Pranit Dodda -- Bentonville High, computer science.

Anirudh Tavva-- Bentonville High, mathematics.

Jennifer J. Zeng -- Bentonville High, neuroscience.

Clinton

Ian H. Thompson -- Clinton High, history.

Conway

Caleb R. Mallett -- St. Joseph School, sports management.

Jayce A. Pollard -- Conway High, government service.

Crawfordsville

Sarah K. Wrayv -- St. Agnes Academy in Memphis, Tenn., chemistry.

Fayetteville

Alice X. Cai -- Fayetteville High, writing.

Julia K. Lehr -- Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, biomedicine.

Kevin Liu -- Fayetteville High, business.

Julian P. Sanker -- Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, computer science.

Felix Y. Zhan -- Edward W. Clark High in Las Vegas, NV, Computer Science

Fort Smith

Jackson H. Minnick -- Ft. Smith Southside High, aerospace engineering.

Haris J. Rana -- Fort Smith Southside High, medicine.

Little Rock

Alex R. Borengasser -- Central High, biology.

Lorelai R. Daniel -- Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High, astrophysics.

Melih S. Karabacak -- LISA Academy, medicine.

Adam J. Lorio -- Catholic High, undecided.

Cecelia A. Schneider -- Central High, biomedicine.

Rector

Jacob W. Holmes -- Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, aerospace engineering.

Siloam Springs

Isaac J. Raymond -- Home school, environmental policy.

Springdale

Jax Nalley -- Har-Ber High, public policy in the area of education reform.

Collin N. Thompson -- Har-Ber High, medicine.