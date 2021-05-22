Astroturf burns

There's a term in the newspaper business, at least on the opinion side of things, called "astroturf," and it has nothing to do with fake grass. Instead, it's fake opinion. Think of a letter copied 100 times and sent out with different names on it. Happens all the time. Too much of the time.

The mainland Chinese government has something of the kind. Only it requires its subjects to make videos with their scripted but fake opinions. The Associated Press found out about the effort this week. And since the AP isn't state media, the rest of the world knows about it, too:

"China has highlighted an unlikely series of videos this year in which Uyghur men and women deny U.S. charges that Beijing is committing human rights violations against their ethnic group. In fact, a text obtained by the AP shows that the videos are part of a government campaign that raises questions about the willingness of those filmed."

Apparently the Red Chinese take exception to United States officials calling them out about their treatment of the Uyghur minority population. Specifically, Chinese officials are upset with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for using the word "genocide" when describing events in the Xinjiang region. Not to mention all the western press reports about reeducation camps, disappearances, and the usual suspected tortures therein.

The instructions from the government to its field people include specifics. That is, find Uyghurian folks who speak Mandarin, and get them to record this on video:

"Express a clear position on [Mike] Pompeo's remarks; for example: I firmly oppose Pompeo's anti-Chinese remarks, and I am very angry about them," the instructions said. "Express your feelings of loving the party, the country and Xinjiang (I am Chinese, I love my motherland, I am happy at work and in life, and so on)."

State media in Red China, and there is no other kind, said those who appeared in the videos -- those who love their motherland and who are happy at work and life, and so on -- said so spontaneously. The cameras just happened to be rolling.

Except . . . .

Except, as Uyghur activists point out, information allowed in the People's Republic of China is strictly censored. How would some poor Uyghur in the country know who Mike Pompeo is, who he once worked for, or what he said -- especially if what he said criticized Beijing authorities?

Most Americans, we'd assume, couldn't pick Mike Pompeo out of a lineup. And this country has a free media, not to mention an omnipresent one, with all the Internet fixin's. But we're supposed to believe a rural farmer in deepest darkest China -- with an obsessive government-censoring mechanism -- is going to spontaneously complain about criticisms the government there would never allow through the net in the first place?

The People's Republic of China (which is neither the people's, a republic, or representative of the free Chinese in Taiwan) is going to great lengths in its PR blitz on the world. But it can't make fiction into fact. No matter how many videos it demands of its subjects.