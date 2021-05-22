BBC faces criticism over deceitfulness to interview Diana

LONDON -- British broadcaster BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

Separately, Prince Harry spoke candidly about his struggles with his mental health as a senior member of the royal family in a newly released interview, admitting that he used alcohol and drugs to try to cope.

Britain's justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used "deceitful behavior" to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAVYDFy_aF8]

"It wasn't just the decision of a reporter or a production team, there were decisions made much further up the chain," Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told the BBC. "And therefore, government does have a responsibility to look very carefully to see whether the governance of the BBC does need reform in the light of these devastating findings."

Princes William and Harry, Diana's sons, excoriated the BBC late Thursday, saying there was a direct link between the interview and their mother's death in a traffic accident two years later as she and a companion were pursued by paparazzi.

The interview on the Panorama program came under renewed scrutiny after Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, complained that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to grant the interview. As a result, the BBC commissioned an investigation by retired Judge John Dyson, who released a 127-page report on his findings Thursday.

In the interview, a major scoop for Bashir, Diana famously said "there were three of us in this marriage" -- referring to her husband Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Her candid account of her failing marriage was watched by millions and sent shock waves through the British monarchy.

At the heart of the scandal were documents made to look like bank statements, falsely suggesting that members of Diana's inner circle were being paid to spy on her.

Spencer alleged that Bashir used the documents to gain his trust so Spencer would introduce the journalist to Diana. He also alleged that Bashir made up stories about the royal family to strengthen Diana's belief that there was a conspiracy against her.

The BBC, founded in 1922, is Britain's publicly funded but editorially independent national broadcaster. The rules governing its operations are set out in a royal charter that requires it to be impartial, act in the public interest and be open, transparent and accountable.

The BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, said the broadcaster "should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew." But the BBC also insisted that it had strengthened its rules.

HARRY'S MENTAL HEALTH

Referring to efforts to address his grief years after the death of his mother, Prince Harry said: "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

Harry's comments were made in episodes of the documentary series "The Me You Can't See" that he co-produced with Oprah Winfrey, the latest in a series of frank discussions about mental health. Since stepping back from their royal duties last year, Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have spoken openly about their strained relationship with the rest of the royal family.

In interviews for the AppleTV+ series released Friday, the prince said he had been "all over the place, mentally" in addressing the death of his mother.

"I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night, and I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something," Harry, 36, said as he described the period of his late 20s and early 30s as a "nightmare."

He did not specify which drugs he had taken.

He said he had experienced panic attacks and severe anxiety during his time as a working member of the royal family and told Winfrey that he had begun therapy four years ago when he realized he could lose his relationship with Meghan if he did not "fix" himself.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka of The Associated Press and Anna Schaverien of The New York Times.