Biden, Moon talk North Korea

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain "deeply concerned" about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Moon, meanwhile, welcomed "America's return" to the world stage and said both leaders pledged to work closely toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Biden said he was dispatching career diplomat Sung Kim, who previously served as ambassador to South Korea, to serve as the special envoy.

The move "reflects the firm commitment of the U.S. for exploring diplomacy and its readiness for dialogue with North Korea," Moon said.

High on Biden's list for the meeting as well were coordination on vaccine distribution, climate change and regional security concerns spurred by China. Their meeting was just Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House announced last month that it had completed a review of North Korea policy and Biden would veer from rejecting both Trump's deeply personal effort to win over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama's more hands-off approach. But the administration has yet to detail what its third-way effort to try to prod the North to abandon its nuclear program will look like.

Moon, who will leave office next May, is eager to resume stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang, and between Seoul and Pyongyang. The Biden administration, which confirmed in March that it had made outreach efforts to the North without success, has been less enthusiastic about the idea of direct negotiations in the near term.

Asked Thursday whether Biden was open to holding direct talks with Kim, as Trump did twice, press secretary Jen Psaki demurred.

"I don't expect that to be top on his agenda," she said.

Still, Moon made clear before the meeting that he would nudge Biden to renew diplomatic efforts with the North.

"I will not be pressed by time or become impatient during the remainder of my term," Moon told reporters this month. "However, if there is an opportunity to restart the clock of peace and advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, I will do everything I can."

A senior administration official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and briefed reporters on Moon's visit on condition of anonymity, sidestepped questions about whether the administration was willing to offer North Korea sanctions relief to begin dismantling its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

The official said the U.S. was hoping to chart a "flexible" way forward, well aware of where past efforts went awry.

Biden was also expected to use the meeting to press South Korea to adopt a more ambitious 2030 target for curbing carbon emissions and to urge Seoul to do more to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Moon was expected to seek Biden's assistance with helping South Korea boost its coronavirus vaccine supply. South Korea has vaccinated only about 5% of its population.

Biden also wanted Moon to take a strong stance on China's activity toward Taiwan and other moves Beijing has made in the region. Biden has sought to rally Pacific allies to coordinate on China, which he sees as the United States' fiercest economic competitor.

Moon started his day at the White House complex by meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and top Biden advisers.

On Thursday, he visited Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington and laid a wreath at a memorial to Americans killed in the Korean War. He also visited the U.S. Capitol to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from right, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks as he meets with Vice President Kamala Harris in the ceremonial office in Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden looks on as retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett is greeted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry listens during meeting with President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden attends a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the ceremonial office in Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)