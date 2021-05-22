Biden plan pared, but hits a wall with GOP

WASHINGTON -- Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans over infrastructure initiatives reached a new impasse Friday as the White House unveiled a smaller, $1.7 trillion counteroffer that left many of its most controversial spending and tax provisions intact.

Top officials in the administration shared their retooled proposal during a call with a half-dozen Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. The new offer, described afterward by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, on paper marks a decrease from the total of $2.2 trillion Biden proposed earlier this spring.

"This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president," Psaki said.

Despite changes in spending, the White House did not agree to narrow what it considers infrastructure, making it clear that it still expects any bipartisan deal to include the sort of new investments in child care and education that GOP lawmakers do not support. And the administration reemphasized its desire to pay for the blueprint, known as the American Jobs Plan, through tax increases on corporations -- a position that Republicans also vehemently oppose.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HOFTVd6M4A]

The scope of the proposal ultimately left Capito and her counterparts frustrated Friday. Hours after the two sides talked, GOP lawmakers described the White House counteroffer as "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support," adding in a statement that the two sides are now "further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden."

The new stalemate threatened to end a week of once-promising negotiations on a disappointing note. GOP lawmakers similarly have refused to budge in recent days, after Capito and her Republican allies put forward their own proposal Tuesday that essentially included little new spending and virtually none of the White House's top policy priorities.

Both sides still maintain their commitment toward working out a bipartisan accord. But White House officials are rapidly approaching their self-imposed Memorial Day deadline by which they hope to see progress, injecting urgency into the talks at a time when Democrats and Republicans still seem far apart.

"This is the art of seeking common ground," Psaki said.

TOP PRIORITY

Securing a vast infrastructure plan is Biden's top priority as he seeks to make good on his campaign pledge to "build back better" in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic churn from a shifting economy. With narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, the president is reaching out to Republicans for support rather than relying just on his own party to muscle the proposal to passage.

In its new offer, the White House did try to include some concessions to win Republican support. The plan lessens the money available to boost broadband Internet nationwide, for example, seeking to bring its number in line with Capito's plan. Along with changes to road and research spending, the Biden administration also said it could be open to discussing alternate financing mechanisms, including additional dollars that could leverage public-private partnerships on infrastructure.

But the efforts were not enough to assuage Republicans. A person familiar with the party's thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the conversations, said the White House's smaller price tag did not reflect much change at all, as the administration sought instead to shift some of its proposed spending to other legislative packages, including one currently moving in the Senate.

"There continue to be vast differences between the White House and Senate Republicans when it comes to the definition of infrastructure, the magnitude of proposed spending, and how to pay for it," Capito and her Senate colleagues said in their statement. They added that they would "further review the details in today's counteroffer and continue to engage in conversations with the administration."

A senior White House official stressed that the offer represented a good-faith negotiation to shave more than $500 billion off the administration's initial package. Asked why the administration was not compromising on the climate change or home care provisions, which the GOP rejects, the official said the negotiations represent an opportunity to demonstrate policy priorities to the other side.

At the core of the dispute is a fight over what the term infrastructure even means: GOP lawmakers suggest that it should entail only traditional elements such as roads, bridges, pipes, ports and broadband, while the White House has taken a more expansive view that includes social safety-net spending.

The debate has stymied progress repeatedly in talks over the past two weeks, vexing White House officials and Republican lawmakers most recently during a round of talks at the Capitol on Tuesday, according to those in attendance.

One strategy that had gained momentum would be for Biden to negotiate a more limited, traditional infrastructure bill as a bipartisan effort. Then, Democrats could try to muscle through the remainder of Biden's priorities on climate investments and the so-called human infrastructure of child care, education and hospitals on their own.

But, administration aides believe, if such an "infrastructure only" bipartisan deal is far smaller than Biden's original proposal, the White House risks a rebellion from Democrats who could claim that the president made a bad deal and missed the moment to pass a sweeping, transformational package.

LITTLE APPETITE

Even in areas where they do agree, GOP leaders have signaled little appetite for the size of the investments favored by the White House. And Democrats and Republicans have found themselves at an even greater impasse over how exactly to finance the final package.

With broader talks underway, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is working with other Republicans and some Democrats on assembling a potential compromise on funding.

Romney said Thursday that he had spoken with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and his group -- which includes centrist and deal-minded members of both parties -- will meet Monday evening to discuss the proposal further.

"I think we have a reasonable proposal," Romney said. "We'll see if we can get support for it."

Republicans, however, have labored to protect a series of tax cuts they see as a crowning economic achievement -- and in recent days they have ratcheted up their opposition to Biden's plan.

Exiting the meeting with Biden last week, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said the party's lawmakers made clear to the president that the 2017 tax law marks a political red line for them -- and that Biden and his top aides in response "clearly understand that would be something" they could not support.

Under former President Donald Trump, Republicans in 2017 reduced the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. Biden proposes returning the rate halfway -- to 28%.

GOP leaders have instead proposed to raise or impose new fees on those who use infrastructure. That could include an increase in the taxes Americans pay when they fill their cars with gas, or new charges on those who own electric vehicles. But Democrats are sour on that plan, and the White House has indicated that it would violate Biden's pledge not to raise taxes on Americans who make less than $400,000 a year.

Some of the tensions were on display as the Senate Finance Committee convened its first hearing to consider infrastructure financing Tuesday. Republicans continued to maintain their support for user fees to finance infrastructure, even as Democrats including Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the committee's chairman, say the money should come from corporations that currently "are paying nothing."

"It would be hard to get members of Congress to agree on the proper way to butter toast, but I think everybody understands the importance of upgrading infrastructure," Wyden said at one point. "The tough question with respect to infrastructure is how you go about paying for it."

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Romm and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; and by Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press.