New airline set to take flight in NW

HIGHFILL -- A new airline, Breeze Airways, will begin nonstop flights to three destinations from Northwest Arkansas National Airport in June, the company said Friday.

Nonstop service to Tampa, Fla., will begin June 17, according to Breeze. Flights to San Antonio and New Orleans will begin July 15. Service with Breeze will be scheduled Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday of each week for all three destinations.

"Today's announcement is one more reason it's great to live in Northwest Arkansas: the business and leisure options just keep growing. Congratulations to Breeze and [Northwest Arkansas National Airport] on a win-win relationship," said Sara Lilygren, chairwoman of Northwest National's board of directors.

Aaron Burkes, CEO of the airport, said selling Breeze on the region was a community effort. The airline's decision to come is a statement of confidence about the future of Northwest Arkansas, Burkes said.

"Another low-cost carrier at [the airport] is great news for Northwest Arkansas," said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council. "The region continues to grow rapidly, and Breeze's presence provides more travel options for business and leisure travelers and will eventually lower costs for flights out of [the airport]."

Breeze is a new airline started by David Neeleman. The Federal Aviation Administration last week gave the airline final approval to engage in interstate transport of passengers and cargo. Neeleman is best known as the founder of JetBlue but Breeze is the fifth airline he's founded.

Breeze said Friday that it will begin flights Thursday from four airports: Tampa, Fla.; Charleston, S.C.; New Orleans; and Norfolk, Va.

More flights are expected to be added in June and July, eventually giving Breeze 39 nonstop routes for 16 cities from Providence, R.I., on the East Coast to San Antonio in the West.

Tickets went on sale Friday on the airline's website and start at $39 each way on all routes. Those are introductory fares, and the cheapest seats will be limited, according to the airline.

The airline is starting service with 13 Embraer regional jets, most have 108 seats but some have 118. The airline expects to add larger Airbus 220 aircraft to serve larger cities this fall. Those flights will have business class and Wi-Fi, which Breeze's initial flights on the regional jets will not have.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., said he hopes the addition of Breeze to the lineup at Northwest National will encourage more people in the region to travel, post-pandemic.

"This new air service will be a great asset to the region, bringing increased choice and value to the airport and travelers, a point that is especially important as we turn the corner on the pandemic," Womack said.

Breeze is the second airline to begin operations this year; Avelo Airlines debuted late last month.