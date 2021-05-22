Brush with history

One evening while playing Trivial Pursuit, one of the questions was: Who is Big Momma?

I immediately knew the answer, while my fellow players were clueless. How did you know that, they asked? Well, heck, I should know. I almost killed her.

That question brought back a flood of memories about caddying to earn tuition money for college and playing golf on some of the postcard nine-hole courses that were part of the Seekonk-Rehoboth, Mass., landscape at the time. In the late 1950s, our family moved from New Jersey to Rhode Island.

We had no car, and jobs for kids were scarce. All my uncles were golfers, and they spoke of an affluent private club in East Providence where I could make some money caddying. Golf at this time was emerging as a popular sport in the U.S. Arnold Palmer's blue-collar swagger coupled with virtually all Americans having television sets deconstructed what was an elite country club sport into a game that ordinary people could access.

Palmer won and lost golf tournaments in dramatic fashion, and in the process attracted millions of fans to the game. Joined by Gary Player from South Africa and an Ohio kid by the name of Jack Nicklaus, The "Big Three" dominated the game for two decades. Me, I found my way to Metacomet thumbing the 20-mile round trip from my Cranston home.

I would carry two bags for 18 holes, called a loop, tend pins, fore-caddy, and search for lost balls, all for six bucks plus a tip, hopefully. While the money was slim, the work was exhilarating: fresh air, the beauty of freshly cut fairways and greens, the launch of a golfer's shot hugging the sky as it fell oh so pristinely on the flag.

And I made two lifelong friends, Bob Grace, who a few years later would become zoning director of East Providence, and Russel Murphy, who would join me as a fellow faculty member at UALR. Figure the chances of two kids who met on a golf course in East Providence, R.I., winding up at the same university in Little Rock.

Caddying at Metacomet, named after a Narragansett and Wampanoag war chief who figured out quickly that the Thanksgiving pilgrims wanted his tribe's land, had some high and humorous moments. Fore-caddying for assistant Providence basketball coach and All-American player at Canisius Bill O'Connor, I saw him hit his tee shot over the Narraganset backwater guarding the 500-yard par 5 second hole. The shot never attempted by the best amateurs and pros landed 90 yards from the green, a carry over 300 yards. I later learned from longtime club pro Dick May that only Babe Ruth had ever done that previously.

Mondays, women club members played the course as well as members of the Catholic clergy. Rhode Island, with significant numbers of Italian, Irish, and Portuguese immigrants, had a large Catholic population. Caddying for Father Tully, I persuaded him to hit a nine iron instead of the wedge he had in his hands. The shot promptly sailed a full 15 yards over the green, and I will never forget the look I got from the good father. I surely knew I was going to hell.

From time to time, Bob, Russ, and I would play some of the unrefined but scenic courses in Rehoboth, a rural town where public education access had its birth. Those courses were unique. The second at Pine Valley short par 3 was parallel to a lightly fenced pasture patrolled by a large bull. A ball over the fence was lost forever. Hidden Hollow was well-named as it was so heavily wooded with large stone formations that it could have been in a remote part of Canada.

But my most memorable golf moment came as a player several years later at Firefly, a course in Seekonk so named because it was lit at night. Later it reminded me much of the late and lamented War Memorial course in our capital city, mostly par threes.

On one par three that day, hitting from an elevated tee box, I badly hit a low screaming hook. As I am led to my ball, I saw a muscular young woman planting some shrubs where my ball had apparently landed.

"Mister," she said, "your ball just missed my head. You could have killed me." I stammered an apology and quickly moved on.

Later Bob asked me if I knew who the woman I almost hit was. No, I said.

"Well, Art, that was JoAnne Carner, the three-time United States woman's amateur champion."

That, then, was the state of women's golf at the time. Firefly was a golf business for Joanne and her husband Don. Women's professional golf was more of a cult sport then. Carner would go to win five U.S. amateur championships, turning pro very late for a golfer, at 30, and went on to win 48 women's pro tournaments, including two women's U.S. Opens. Carner is still eighth in total tour victories.

In a real way, she served as a bridge between the era of Patty Berg, Babe Zaharias, Mickey Wright and Kathy Whitworth and that of Lydia Ko and Michelle Wie, who turned pro and won tournaments as teenagers. Carner still could qualify for women's tour events into her 50s and 60s and was known by her nicknames, The Great Gundy and Big Momma.

Yeah, I knew that trivia question, because for me it was a special moment with golf history.

Art English is professor emeritus in American government, Arkansas politics and constitutional law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.