Melina Yasmin Hernandez has been named valedictorian of the LISA Academy North High School Class of 2021.

Elizabeth Anne Phifer is salutatorian.

Hernandez, 18, whose parents are Rolando and Alicia Hernandez, will attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and major in social work.

Phifer, 17, whose parents are Keith and Carol Phifer, will attend Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia and major in community and family services with a minor in sociology.