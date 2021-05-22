Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Check on chair height before replacing toilet

by Ed Del Grande, Tribune News Service | Today at 1:33 a.m.
Most comfort height toilets are about the same height as a standard dining room chair, commonly called "chair height." (Kohler/TNS)

DEAR ED: Recently my elderly mom needed a new toilet and a comfort height toilet was installed. But it's a little too high for her. Can you please add some advice about preparing first to see if a taller toilet may be a good choice for the main user? — Al, Florida

DEAR READER: We recently did a column on universal design for bathrooms and received a lot of interesting questions. Many questions were on comfort height toilets, so designers and contractors, please take note as this is a hot topic.

Now for some advice to see if a comfort height toilet may or may not be your first choice, here is a simple test you can try at home.

Most comfort height toilets are about the same height as a standard dining room chair, commonly called "chair height." So before replacing your standard height toilet with a taller toilet, have members of your household sit around the dining room table to discuss changing to comfort height.

If it looks like a popular choice, then I recommend at least one family member go to a local plumbing showroom to see one in person, then make your final decision.

Bottom line: If you try one out first and it's too high, passing on a comfort height toilet can be an easy decision to make.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT