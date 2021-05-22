Church notes: Highland Christian Church reopens

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., will celebrate our 47th church anniversary on June 6! Former Pastor Thad Moore will preach.

Join in for worship on Sundays at a new time, 10 a.m. We are following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about services and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.. Social distancing is practiced. There will be only one Sunday morning worship service on May 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

There will be a Rod and Custom Car Show today at the church. This will be the sixth annual showing of cars from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

For more updates about church activities, go to the church website at www.fpcbentonville.org.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Randy Moll is pastor. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet.

A voters' assembly meeting will be held following the morning worship service this Sunday. In addition to other items, the congregation will consider adopting an amended constitution and bylaws.

Midweek Bible Study is each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Google Meet.

Services are available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website later.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is now completely open to all. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The church service starts at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Skip speaking on "A Mighty Wind."

The church office is open 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required in the sanctuary. Childcare is available.

The Rev. Carol Clark, Arkansas Presbytery Builder, will be in the pulpit this Pentecost Sunday to preach and celebrate communion. Following the service, the Rev. Clark will make a short presentation about MissionInsite in Fellowship Hall.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, will not have a service Sunday. You are invited to attend via Zoom the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville. Zoom link and Order of Service are on their website at uufayetteville.org.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista, 100 Cooper Road, is hosting the annual Village International Food Festival June 12, serving you by "drive in" and "go." Good ol' American food is the menu this month: meatloaf, potato casserole, green beans, roll and apple cake).

Deadline for reservations is June 10. Call 855-1325 to reserve your dinners. Food is served between 4 and 6 p.m., and cost per meal is $12.

Future dates are July 10, Jamaican cuisine; Aug. 14, Italian cuisine; and Oct. 9 is Oktoberfest with German food.

Join us! All are welcome!

Information: 855-1325, unitedlutheranbv.org.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. with live worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Worship in the sanctuary is, as always, mask optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is infant/toddler nursery available for infants through 3-year-olds during the Sunday School and worship hours.

The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday worship services, both in-person (masked and distanced) and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org.

The church is in the process of searching for an installed pastor. The Pastor Nominating Committee has been selected and is meeting with liaisons from the Presbytery's Committee on Ministry. The liaisons will guide the Nominating Committee and the congregation through the spiritual discernment process involved in our pastoral search.

Vacation Bible School will be June 13-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme will be "Knight's Castle: The Quest for the King's Armor." All children are invited.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

