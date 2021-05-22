Minor league baseball

CORPUS CHRISTI 7, ARKANSAS 6 (11)

David Hensley's fourth home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the bottom of the 11th inning -- gave the Corpus Christi Hooks a victory over the North Division-leading Arkansas Travelers in front of 4,285 fans at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Travelers (9-6) grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by Brian O'Keefe, who later scored on Stephen Wrenn's RBI single to right field. The Hooks (6-9) came right back, tying the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run double from C.J. Stubbs and an RBI double from Marty Costes.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth inning when Grae Kessinger scored as J.J. Matijevic grounded into a double play to give Corpus Christi a 4-3 lead, but Arkansas tied the game in the top of the seventh when Jack Scheiner scored on Joe Rizzo's ground-rule double on a line drive to right field.

That led to extra innings, where Wrenn hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th to put the Travelers ahead 5-4, but the Hooks tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from C.J. Stubbs. Arkansas took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th on Jake Scheiner's RBI single before Hensley's home run ended it.

Wrenn led the Travs offensively by going 3 for 5 with 3 RBI, while Scheiner, Rizzo and O'Keefe all had two hits. Right-hander Michael Stryffeler (1-2) blew his first save and took the loss after giving up Hensley's home run.

NW ARKANSAS 15, SPRINGFIELD 5

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-6) scored four runs in the third inning Friday and six more in the fourth to pull away for a victory against the Springfield Cardinals (2-12) in front of 2,138 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Nick Pratto got things going for the Naturals with a solo home run in the first inning and a three-run shot in the third. MJ Melendez added a solo shot in the third to give Northwest Arkansas a 5-0 lead. Pratto and Rudy Martin hit RBI singles in the fourth inning, followed by an RBI double by Melendez and a three-run home run from Brewer Hicklen, his second of the season.

Nick Dunn's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth accounted for Springfield's first run. Northwest Arkansas padded its lead in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Brhet Bewley that scored Angelo Castellano, but Springfield countered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Alec Burleson to cut the lead to 12-2.

Aaron Antonini and Nick Plummer added RBI singles for the Cardinals. Bobby Witt Jr. hit his second home run and Stephen Woods Jr. added his first for the Naturals.

Pratto finished 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 5 RBI to lead the Naturals offensively, while Melendez was 3 for 6 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Witt, Castellano and Bewley had two hits each.

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS SCHEDULE

All times Central

MAY

DATEOPPONENTTIME

22at Corpus Christi7:05 p.m.

23at Corpus Christi1:05 p.m.

24Off

25Tulsa7:10 p.m.

26Tulsa7:10 p.m.

27Tulsa7:10 p.m.

28Tulsa7:10 p.m.

29Tulsa6:10 p.m.

30Tulsa2:10 p.m.

31Off

JUNE

1at Wichita7:05 p.m.

2at Wichita7:05 p.m.

3at Wichita7:05 p.m.

4at Wichita7:05 p.m.

5at Wichita6:05 p.m.

6at Wichita1:05 p.m.

7Off

8at Springfield6:35 p.m.

9at Springfield6:35 p.m.

10at Springfield7:05 p.m.

11at Springfield7:05 p.m.

12at Springfield6:05 p.m.

13at Springfield6:05 p.m.

14Off

15Tulsa7:10 p.m.

16Tulsa7:10 p.m.

17Tulsa7:10 p.m.

18Tulsa7:10 p.m.

19Tulsa5:30 p.m.

20Tulsa2:10 p.m.

21Off

22at NW Arkansas7:05 p.m.

23at NW Arkansas7:05 p.m.

24at NW Arkansas7:05 p.m.

25at NW Arkansas7:05 p.m.

26at NW Arkansas6:05 p.m.

27at NW Arkansas2:05 p.m.

28Off

29at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

30at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

JULY

1at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

2at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

3at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

4at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

5Off

6Frisco7:10 p.m.

7Frisco7:10 p.m.

8Frisco7:10 p.m.

9Frisco7:10 p.m.

10Frisco6:10 p.m.

11Frisco2:10 p.m.

12Off

13at NW Arkansas7:05 p.m.

14at NW Arkansas7:05 p.m.

15at NW Arkansas7:05 p.m.

16at NW Arkansas7:05 p.m.

17at NW Arkansas6:05 p.m.

18at NW Arkansas2:05 p.m.

19Off

20Wichita7:10 p.m.

21Wichita7:10 p.m.

22Wichita7:10 p.m.

23Wichita7:10 p.m.

24Wichita6:10 p.m.

25Wichita2:10 p.m.

26Off

27at Springfield6:35 p.m.

28at Springfield6:35 p.m.

29at Springfield7:05 p.m.

30at Springfield7:05 p.m.

31at Springfield6:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1at Springfield6:05 p.m.

2Off

3NW Arkansas7:10 p.m.

4NW Arkansas7:10 p.m.

5NW Arkansas7:10 p.m.

6NW Arkansas7:10 p.m.

7NW Arkansas6:10 p.m.

8NW Arkansas2:10 p.m.

9Off

10Springfield7:10 p.m.

11Springfield7:10 p.m.

12Springfield7:10 p.m.

13Springfield7:10 p.m.

14Springfield6:10 p.m.

15Springfield2:10 p.m.

16Off

17at Frisco7:05 p.m.

18at Frisco7:05 p.m.

19at Frisco7:05 p.m.

20at Frisco7:05 p.m.

21at Frisco7:05 p.m.

22at Frisco6:05 p.m.

23Off

24Corpus Christi7:10 p.m.

25Corpus Christi7:10 p.m.

26Corpus Christi7:10 p.m.

27Corpus Christi7:10 p.m.

28Corpus Christi6:10 p.m.

29Corpus Christi2:10 p.m.

30Off

31Wichita7:10 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

1Wichita7:10 p.m.

2Wichita7:10 p.m.

3Wichita7:10 p.m.

4Wichita6:10 p.m.

5Wichita2:10 p.m.

6Off

7at Springfield6:35 p.m.

8at Springfield6:35 p.m.

9at Springfield7:05 p.m.

10at Springfield7:05 p.m.

11at Springfield6:05 p.m.

12at Springfield6:05 p.m.

13Off

14at Wichita7:05 p.m.

15at Wichita7:05 p.m.

16at Wichita7:05 p.m.

17at Wichita7:05 p.m.

18at Wichita6:05 p.m.

19at Wichita1:05 p.m.

NW ARKANSAS NATURALS SCHEDULE

All times Central

MAY

DATEOPPONENTTIME

22at Springfield6:05 p.m.

23at Springfield1:35 p.m.

24Off

25San Antonio7:05 p.m.

26San Antonio7:05 p.m.

27San Antonio7:05 p.m.

28San Antonio7:05 p.m.

29San Antonio6:05 p.m.

30San Antonio6:35 p.m.

31Off

JUNE

1Tulsa7:05 p.m.

2Tulsa7:05 p.m.

3Tulsa7:05 p.m.

4Tulsa7:05 p.m.

5Tulsa6:05 p.m.

6Tulsa2:05 p.m.

7Off

8at Frisco7:05 p.m.

9at Frisco7:05 p.m.

10at Frisco7:05 p.m.

11at Frisco7:05 p.m.

12at Frisco7:05 p.m.

13at Frisco6:05 p.m.

14Off

15at San Antonio7:05 p.m.

16at San Antonio7:05 p.m.

17at San Antonio7:05 p.m.

18at San Antonio7:05 p.m.

19at San Antonio7:05 p.m.

20at San Antonio2:05 p.m.

21Off

22Arkansas7:05 p.m.

23Arkansas7:05 p.m.

24Arkansas7:05 p.m.

25Arkansas7:05 p.m.

26Arkansas6:05 p.m.

27Arkansas2:05 p.m.

28Off

29at Springfield6:35 p.m.

30at Springfield6:35 p.m.

JULY

1at Springfield7:05 p.m.

2at Springfield7:05 p.m.

3at Springfield6:35 p.m.

4at Springfield6:05 p.m.

5off

6at Wichita7:05 p.m.

7at Wichita7:05 p.m.

8at Wichita7:05 p.m.

9at Wichita7:05 p.m.

10at Wichita6:05 p.m.

11at Wichita1:05 p.m.

12Off

13Arkansas7:05 p.m.

14Arkansas7:05 p.m.

15Arkansas7:05 p.m.

16Arkansas7:05 p.m.

17Arkansas6:05 p.m.

18Arkansas2:05 p.m.

19Off

20at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

21at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

22at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

23at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

24at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

25at Tulsa1:05 p.m.

26Off

27Wichita7:05 p.m.

28Wichita7:05 p.m.

29Wichita7:05 p.m.

30Wichita7:05 p.m.

31Wichita6:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1Wichita2:05 p.m.

2Off

3at Arkansas7:10 p.m.

4at Arkansas7:10 p.m.

5at Arkansas7:10 p.m.

6at Arkansas7:10 p.m.

7at Arkansas6:10 p.m.

8at Arkansas2:10 p.m.

9Off

10Frisco7:05 p.m.

11Frisco7:05 p.m.

12Frisco7:05 p.m.

13Frisco7:05 p.m.

14Frisco6:05 p.m.

15Frisco2:05 p.m.

16Off

17at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

18at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

19at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

20at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

21at Tulsa7:05 p.m.

22at Tulsa1:05 p.m.

23Off

24Springfield7:05 p.m.

25Springfield7:05 p.m.

26Springfield7:05 p.m.

27Springfield7:05 p.m.

28Springfield6:05 p.m.

29Springfield2:05 p.m.

30Off

31Corpus Christi7:05 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

1Corpus Christi7:05 p.m.

2Corpus Christi7:05 p.m.

3Corpus Christi7:05 p.m.

4Corpus Christi6:05 p.m.

5Corpus Christi6:05 p.m.

6Off

7at Wichita7:05 p.m.

8at Wichita7:05 p.m.

9at Wichita7:05 p.m.

10at Wichita7:05 p.m.

11at Wichita6:05 p.m.

12at Wichita1:05 p.m.

13Off

14Springfield7:05 p.m.

15Springfield7:05 p.m.

16Springfield7:05 p.m.

17Springfield7:05 p.m.

18Springfield6:05 p.m.

19Springfield2:05 p.m.