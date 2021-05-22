Covid hospital count down 15; deaths up 3

After rising a day earlier to its highest level in almost two months, the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell Friday back to its level from two days earlier, while the state's count of cases rose by 201.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,811.

Meanwhile, in social media posts this week, the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism's Arkansas State Parks division announced that it will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine today at seven state parks.

People who get the shots will be entered in a drawing for a gift certificate for two nights in a lodge room, cabin or campsite at the state park of their choice, although the dates for when the certificates can be used are limited.

Those who get their shots at the Crater of Diamonds State Park near Murfreesboro will also get a waiver of their admission fee to the park's diamond search field.

After rising by 15 on Thursday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell Friday by the same number, to 188.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 32.

In a tweet Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the increase in vaccine doses that had been administered since the previous day.

Including second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' two-dose regimens, the number rose by 12,521, to 1,916,696, according to the Health Department.

"Today's report shows another good day for vaccinations, with the highest increase in doses administered this week," Hutchinson said.

"The vaccine is safe and effective, and we have the doses needed to continue protecting Arkansans from this virus."

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]

The increase, however, was the first one in three days that was smaller than the one reported a week earlier.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell by more than 400, to less than 8,500, its lowest level since February.

The vaccine clinic today at the Crater of Diamonds State Park will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]

The other clinics announced by the parks division will be:

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Devil's Den State Park

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Catherine State Park

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Ouachita State Park

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mammoth Spring State Park

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Nebo State Park

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Mountain State Park

Vaccine clinics will also be held at three other parks May 29:

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeGray Lake Resort State Park

• 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mississippi River State Park

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petit Jean State Park

The gift certificates won in the drawings can't be used from Memorial Day through Labor Day, on weekends in April and October, on holidays or on special event weekends, according to the parks division.

Eleven people as of Friday had signed up to get their initial shots of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic that will be held from 7 a.m. to noon today with Collier Drug Stores at the farmer's market in downtown Bentonville, Benton County Emergency Management Director Michael Waddle said. Walk-ins will also be allowed.

Due to dwindling numbers, Waddle said he stopped earlier this month holding weekly vaccination clinics at the county fairgrounds, instead moving to "smaller venues where folks are likely to be."

Despite rainy weather, he said about 50 people received initial Pfizer doses at a clinic he held with Collier Drug at the monthly First Friday event in downtown Bentonville on May 7.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

"It went better than expected," Waddle said.

SCHOOL CASES

Friday's increase in cases was the first one in four days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

After rising above 200 as of Thursday, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday by seven, to about 197.

Within the Little Rock School District, six students and one staff member tested positive for the first time during a seven-day span ending at 3 p.m. Friday, the district reported.

During the same period, an additional 55 students and one staff member were required to quarantine after being near someone who tested positive.

The cases that were added to the statewide tallies on Friday included 146 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

The other 55 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 339,863.

That comprised 265,641 confirmed cases and 74,222 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by three, to 2,056, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 37, followed by Benton County, which had 29, and Garland County, which had 20.

The Health Department didn't report any new cases among prison and jail inmates.

The state's death toll rose by two, to 4,611, among confirmed cases and by one, to 1,200, among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths rose by one, to 2,086.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 16, to 16,195.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator remained at 1,651.