Marriage Licenses

Jordan Martin, 25, and Taliat Washington, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Shawn Parker, 48, of Sherwood, and Chaka Ford, 44, of North Little Rock.

Hannah Knox-Nielsen, 29, and Tyler Standley, 28, both of Little Rock.

Orlando Allen, 53, and Darneshia Bell, 47, both of Maumelle.

Elizabeth Magsby, 34, and Harold Fuller, 34, both of Little Rock.

Tina Knight, 39, of Schertz, Texas, and Jacqueline Harris, 36, of Maumelle.

Barris Galloway, 43, and Stephanie Stoltz, 47, both of North Little Rock.

TawainaWilliams, 48, and Dwan Thompson, 46, both of Little Rock.

Amber Zylla, 35, and Shane Purvis, 37, both of Haskell.

Purnachandra Siddam, 31, and Monika Edla, 28, both of Little Rock.

Allison Oestrike, 23, and Esteban Gonzalez, 24, both of Little Rock.

John Hay, 69, of North Little Rock, and Joye Marie, 69, of Little Rock.

Calvin Harris, 35, and Challa Fletcher, 36, both of Jacksonville.

America Gonzalez-Cruz, 25, and Victor Hernandez Limon, 24, both of Sherwood.

Lucy Newton, 42, and Michael Lundy, 43, both of Little Rock.

Xavier Williams, 27, and Cadeshia Leach, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

21-1539 Toby Triplett v. Amber Triplett.

21-1542 Michelle Bradley v. Chris Bradley.

21-1543 Sarah Tucker v. Levi Tucker.

21-1545 Kavia Lowe v. Deon Banks.

21-1547 Aisha Young v. LaJeryl Young.

21-1548 Jessica Lester v. Dwight Lester III.

21-1554 Samantha Guthrie v. Henry Hutcherson, Sr.

GRANTED

14-3803 Brittany Tolbert v. Tyrone Taylor.

20-3821 Obie Delong v. Rachel Delong.

21-89 Gerald Shourd v. Tracy Shourd.

21-218 Zachary Buchanan v. India Buchanan.

21-1060 Billy Trent III v. Natasha Trent.

21-1135 Kayla Enlow v. Keith Enlow.