Development panel promotes Conine

The board of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority has selected Mark Conine as the new president of the division, officials announced Thursday.

Conine is the division's chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration.

He replaces Bryan Scoggins, who served as president since August 2019.

"Mark is the ideal choice to lead ADFA," state Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said in a news release. "He brings a wealth of experience in the financial industry and knows the ins and outs of ADFA. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to work with our partners as we seek to expand job opportunities and affordable housing throughout the state."

Before joining the division, Conine was chief financial officer of the Arkansas Student Loan Authority for 12 years.

Conine holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Ouachita Baptist University. He is a member of the Arkansas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Arkansas Development Finance Authority is a division of the state Department of Commerce.

-- Rachel Herzog

Chase Bank to join District at Midtown

The District at Midtown, the retail/hotel redevelopment project at the site of the old Sears property at Interstate 630 and South University Avenue in Little Rock, is beginning to fill out.

The project landed one of the branches that Chase Bank is using to establish a physical presence in Arkansas.

Chase Bank's parent company, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, paid $$3.17 million for a 1.17-acre lot at South University Avenue and Midtown Avenue, according to Pulaski County assessor records.

The lot is just north of the only other business on the project site so far, a Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, which opened in November.

A representative of the District at Midtown didn't respond to an email on Friday afternoon, but the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency's website said the federal agency has approved the site as a Chase Bank location.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, one of the largest financial services institutions in the U.S., has been approved to establish four branches -- three in Little Rock and one in North Little Rock.

The Central Arkansas branches are part of an initiative Chase announced in 2018 to spend $20 billion to open 400 more branches and hire 3,000 people over five years. The bank has 5,178 branches, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

-- Noel Oman

State index closes at 629.21, up 3.80

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 629.21, up 3.80.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.