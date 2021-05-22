Fayetteville finishes season unbeaten

BENTON -- About five minutes after halftime Friday, Fayetteville's Madi Wilburn collected a throw-in at her feet, dribbled three steps and fired a missile from the left edge of the 18-yard box into the top right corner of the net past Bentonville West goalkeeper Kayla Ross.

"The ball came to me and then I said to myself, 'I guess I'll shoot it,' " Wilburn said. "I was in shock as it went in. My jaw dropped and everyone around me went crazy."

Wilburn's goal marked her 14th of the season and the Lady Bulldogs' second in a 3-0 victory over Bentonville West in the Class 6A girls state soccer championship. Her finish -- sandwiched between a pair of goals from Lauren Magre -- sealed the title game for Fayetteville (17-0-3), completing an undefeated season with its sixth state title.

"To do it this way, with this group of girls after missing last season, was just amazing," Wilburn said. "All of my best friends are on this team. This is one of the best feelings of my life."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/522girls6a/]

Magre's opener in the 22nd minute and her headed second-half strike overpowered the Lady Wolverines (11-7-2) at the Benton Athletic Complex. The Lady Bulldogs balanced their attack with a clinical defensive performance in their first state championship game since 2015, limiting Bentonville West to four shots on goal. Wilburn, also credited with an assist, was named the game's MVP.

The Lady Bulldogs stormed through the regular season and took down Mount St. Mary and North Little Rock in the state tournament before toppling the Lady Wolverines. The title marks Fayetteville's first since 2010 and second under Coach Joe Thoma.

"It's hard to even say the words undefeated," Thoma said. "That's a hard thing to do. This year with covid and all that, these kids responded and they were mindful about what our plan was and dealing with all the distractions. It was just a hard year to do this."

The runner-up finish closes a historic year for Bentonville West in Coach Kerry Castillo's first full season. The Lady Wolverines earned their second postseason appearance and first playoff win en route to the state championship game, but those achievements felt distant in January when 18 players tested positive for covid-19 and Castillo spent 10 days in the ICU with the virus.

Bentonville West's journey to Friday's title game represented a step for the young program, and triumph for a group that battled past far more than a 3-3-1 start to the season.

"We've overcame a lot of fears, a lot of sickness, injuries, things of that nature," Castillo said. "These girls just kept clawing and finding a way to win games even when we didn't have everyone. They found a way. It's nothing but up from here for us."

The Lady Bulldogs nearly opened the scoring with a pair of chances within the first 11 minutes before Magre broke the deadlock with 18:50 remaining in the first half when she curled in her 15th goal of the season off a throw-in.

Fayetteville threatened twice more before the half, and a Lady Bulldogs' defense that allowed only 10 goals this season held the Lady Wolverines in check. The defensive group led by Kenlee Morris in the center and Tessa Leahy on the right wing cleared late chances for Bentonville West and limited the Lady Wolverines to two shots on goal in the first half, both from Tianna Jones.

"Our defense has been hard to get through," Thoma said. "Bentonville West has some great forwards that we were worried about, but our girls really stepped up."

Wilburn's goal came in the sixth minute of the second half. Magre made it 3-0 with 10:07 remaining in the contest.