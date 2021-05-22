Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Codename an honor

In a recent editorial, the writer became all lathered about the use of the name "Geronimo" in connection with the Navy SEALs' raid against Osama bin Laden's compound, hammering home that identifying the famous Sioux chief's name with bin Laden was innately defamatory. Well, it depends. My perception is the so-named operation honored the intrepid Apache chief. I did not infer the name as a personification for the evil target bin Laden. In fact, some reports have stated that bin Laden's operational code name was actually "Jackpot," which, if so, counters the point and surely renders criticism moot.

The editorialist correctly relates the historical precedent for the use of Geronimo's name as an icon of bravery. During World War II, Geronimo's name became an embodiment of courage under fire. How Geronimo's name became associated with parachute divisions in 1940 is fascinating. In 1941, Major William Miley, the commander of the 501st Parachute Infantry Division, actually ordered a sergeant major to locate Geronimo's relatives seeking permission to use his name. Located with help from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, they proudly gave permission.

To those accepting the use of the name as the editorialist interprets its use, then shame on them. To those, as I, who believe the code name stands for honor, determination and courage under fire, then bravo, Geronimo.

JAMES H. BARRÉ

Little Rock