OPINION - Editorial

Fuzzy math

Today at 3:10 a.m.

One of Paul Greenberg's several Rules for Editorial Writers was this: Don't be hesitant to publish a correction. It'll be the best-read thing on the page that day. We hate to brag, but we are wrong often, and have to admit as much.

A reader asked us last week what math classes we took in school. For to combine the maximum unemployment benefit with the $300 federal bonus might indeed equal $19 an hour. But a minimum-wage employee isn't going to get the maximum unemployment benefit. So instead of making $8 an hour more for not working, it might be closer to $2.

While the point remains that the government is paying people more to not work than to work, there is a matter of degrees to these things. And we are at least comforted by knowing that there are readers paying attention to our writing. And our fuzzy math. Our apologies.

