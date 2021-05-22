Gentry seniors receive diplomas

GENTRY — It was raining two hours before and continued to sprinkle almost up to starting time at 6:30 p.m. on May 14, but the rain stopped and the skies cleared for long enough to allow 80 Gentry seniors to celebrate their graduations and walk across the stage in Pioneer Stadium and receive their diplomas.

After students marched in and took their seats on the track in front of the home-side bleachers and the national anthem was sung, Brae Harper, principal of Gentry High School, welcomed guests and introduced salutatorian Megan McCollum and valedictorian Diana Hernandez.

McCollum reminded her classmates of memories during their times together in the Gentry School District and Hernandez spoke of the privileges and blessings we have and often take for granted in the United States to pursue our goals and dreams and make a better life for ourselves and our families.

Terrie Metz, superintendent of the Gentry School District, then announced that the seniors had met the requirements of the school district and the state of Arkansas to graduate, and students crossed the stage to receive their diplomas from members of the Gentry School Board and school officials as Harper read the names of the Gentry graduates.

Pictures of the graduates were taken before they were seated and, within an hour, the ceremonies were over and the private celebrations with families and friends began.

Class of 2021 officers were Megan McCollum, president; Emma Anderson, vice president; Taylor Norman, secretary; and Dru Sikes, treasurer. Class sponsors were Alishia Ramsey and Kristen Smartt. School board members are Jim Barnes, Randall Bolinger, Gary Dunlap, Melissa Holland, Jon Holt, John Skaggs and David Williamson II.