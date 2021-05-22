H.D. McCarty: America must return to God

No serious, concerned and earnest patriot of our America can ignore the political conflict and cultural war raging in our beloved country. The sad cost to our citizens because of it -- emotionally, morally, educationally, financially and historically -- cannot yet be measured in its negative effect. The few lines I have in today's column can only paint what at least I see as the essential root picture.

We have on one side the superhuman secularists who want to cancel culture, disdain America's "guilty past" and are "woke" to their gospel of human perfectibility. They themselves in their own brilliance will lead a government that creates the long awaited Kingdom.

The other group recognizes the slow but steady progress America has made in 250 years to create the freest, racially just, most anti-corruption, most happy, most God purposed, most honest and most prosperous country to ever exist on earth, even with our numerous faults. The reason for this miracle of human freedom is our foundation on the Judeo-Christian vision of reality. This, I boldly proclaim, is the mindset I share with everyone I can.

The best I can do today is to turn to two of America's greatest founders, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. They both believed in a God of providence even though the God of each was greatly different in attributes and actions. "Both Gods" were to be appealed to in order to protect and preserve our nation. The roots of America's greatness are in the soil of historical, spiritual reality, not in the shallow wokeness of our current fantasies.

A Prayer by George Washington

"Almighty God: We make our earnest prayer that Thou wilt keep the United States in Thy holy protection; that thou wilt incline the hearts of the citizens to cultivate a spirit of subordination and obedience to government; and entertain a brotherly affection and love for one another and for their fellow-citizens of the United States at large.

"And finally that Thou wilt most graciously be pleased to dispose us all to do justice, to love mercy and to demean ourselves with that charity, humility and pacific temper of mind which were the characteristics of the Divine Author of our blessed religion without a humble imitation of whose example in these things we can never hope to be a happy nation.

"Grant our supplication, we beseech Thee, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen."

An Appeal From Thomas Jefferson

"God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?

"Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just..."

As I read Jefferson's words, my own mind, heart, sense of purpose and gratitude soars for the country the Lord has given us all these years! I could not believe that the years would come when I too would feel in the depth of my being the trembling now that Jefferson felt for his country then. I'm praying that millions of Americans will join me with the same passion, freedom, honesty, sense of righteousness, change and equality that dominated the hearts of Washington and Jefferson.