DEAR READERS: Your dog can hide signs of illness. He does this instinctively, just like he follows you into the bathroom to "protect" you while you're vulnerable using the potty. If he were to appear weak in the wild, he would be exposed and open to attack.

What should you look for if you suspect your pet is sick? Read on:

• Refusing food

• Lethargy, no energy

• Regurgitating, diarrhea

• Weight loss

• Wheezing, panting, runny nose and eyes

• Any behavior that is off or different

Don't wait if your pet is showing these symptoms. He needs help right away.

DEAR HELOISE: What is the purpose of the small, white, plastic three-legged piece inside the pizza box? Just wondering.

-- Kelton R., age 12, San Antonio

DEAR READER: It serves a few uses; let's take a look. This wondrous tripod holds the pizza together after it has been sliced. It can keep the lid from coming in contact with the pizza if the box were to get crushed (you don't want to lose any cheese to the lid). And, if you put it on the next slice over, you can more easily pull your slice apart from the pie.

It's called a pizza saver, and its inventor was even granted a patent for this handy invention.

DEAR READERS: Vinegar, as you know, is my go-to household helper. It's cheap, environmentally safe and readily available. Vinegar is made of acetic acid, and is diluted for use. You'll typically find it in the grocery store at strengths of between 5% and 9%.

You also can find vinegar in a whopping 20% concentration in home improvement stores. This vinegar is not for cooking or general cleaning around the home. It does, however, make an excellent and safe weed killer.

You'll need a pump sprayer and a mixture of 1 quart 20% vinegar and 4 ounces lemon juice. It could take a couple of treatments to kill the roots of the weeds.

Of course, spray only the weeds you desire to eliminate. Weeds are hearty, so be patient.

DEAR HELOISE: I freeze water in an aluminum pan, then set another pan on top with fruits, crackers, yogurt and vegetables. It stays cold for a long time.

-- Heidi R. in Nevada

