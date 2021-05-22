Hogs win SEC in pinch

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' 15th come-from-behind win of the season was its sweetest yet.

Pinch hitter Charlie Welch lined a shot over right fielder Sterlin Thompson's head with one out in the ninth inning to drive in Casey Opitz from third base to lead the No. 1 Razorbacks to a 4-3 win over No. 8 Florida and clinch the Hogs' third SEC regular-season championship.

"Just a really good finish to a run of winning series, and I'm really proud of them," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said.

Arkansas (41-10, 21-8 SEC) clinched its 10th SEC series of the season before a boisterous crowd of 11,084 at Baum-Walker Stadium, joining the 2013 Vanderbilt team as the only conference schools to win every conference series.

Arkansas won the league outright by virtue of Tennessee's 3-2 loss at South Carolina. The Razorbacks lead SEC East leader Vanderbilt by 1 1/2 games and Tennessee by 2 games heading into the final day of the regular season. The Razorbacks won their first outright SEC crown since 1999, and also tied for the title in 2004.

Arkansas won its 12th game when trailing by three or more runs by rallying from a 3-0 deficit with home runs by Christian Franklin and Robert Moore. The Hogs scored in each of the last two innings against Florida closer Jack Leftwich (7-4). Florida (35-18, 17-12) has led in both losses against the Razorbacks.

Opitz led off the bottom of the ninth with a slicing drive over shortstop that center fielder Jud Fabian overran for an error, turning a double into the winning run on third base.

After Leftwich induced an infield pop-up from Jalen Battles, Florida Coach Kevin O'Sullivan brought left-fielder Jacob Young into an extra infield position, wary of a bunt attempt.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn subbed in Welch for leadoff man Braydon Webb, and Welch did what he does best -- deliver in a pinch.

Welch's single made him 7 for 11 (.636) as a pinch hitter, and 5 for 8 (.625) against SEC teams. His teammates chased Welch down to start an infield celebration while the crowd reveled in the aftermath of another comeback win.

Arkansas relief ace Kevin Kopps (10-0) joined Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker (11) as the only SEC pitchers with 10-plus wins. Kopps, pitching for the second consecutive night, struck out the side on 12 pitches in his only inning, the ninth.

He hit Kirby McMullen on the left elbow with a 2-2 pitch to lead off the ninth inning, but Van Horn immediately called for the umpires to see if McMullen moved his arm into the pitch. The review determined McMullen did push his elbow out, leading to an out call and a fiery response from Sullivan.

Florida got busy off Caleb Bolden in the first inning, as Kris Armstrong followed Nathan Hickey's single with a two-out double into the left-field corner. Kendrick Calilao laced a single to left field to easily score Hickey. Webb's throw from left had a chance to nail Armstrong at the plate but it short-hopped the catcher Opitz and bounced away.

The Gators made it 3-0 in the second when Thompson launched a home run off the facade high up on the Hunt Performance Center beyond right field. Thompson's fourth home run was also the fourth allowed by Bolden.

The junior right-hander retired eight in a row after the home run, including four strikeouts, before walking Thompson with two outs in the fourth. Bolden struck out 7 and allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in his 4 innings.

Arkansas got a pair of runs back in the second inning as pitcher Hunter Barco battled through a bout of wildness.

Franklin drove a low outside pitch over the wall in right field for an opposite-field home run, his 12th, with one out in the inning. Robert Moore drew a walk after falling behind 0-2 and advanced on a wild pitch before Cullen Smith worked an eight-pitch walk.

Barco's next pitch hit Opitz's right foot in the back of the batter's box to load the bases. Battles launched a liner to left that brought Moore home for a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2. The freshman bounced back to strike out Webb to end the inning.

Barca allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks with 8 strikeouts in 6 innings.

Leftwich, on for a three-inning save, got two outs in the eighth inning before Moore socked a solo home run, his team-high 13th, into the top deck of the Hunt Center.

Arkansas reliever Peyton Pallette had to come out of the game after allowing a leadoff single to Kris Armstrong in the sixth inning due to a physical issue. Caden Monke coaxed a double-play ground ball from Kendrick Calilao as the first batter he faced.

More News NO. 1 ARKANSAS BASEBALL vs. NO. 8 FLORIDA WHEN 2 p.m., today WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium (11,531) RECORDS Florida 35-18, 17-12 SEC; Arkansas 41-10, 21-8 STARTING PITCHERS Florida RHP Franco Aleman (1-3, 5.26 ERA); Arkansas LHP Lael Lockhart (2-2, 4.53) or TBA RADIO Razorback Sports Network INTERNET SEC NETWORK-PLUS SHORT HOPS Arkansas DH Matt Goodheart broke an 0-for-19 skid with a seventh inning single off Jack Leftwich. … The game was delayed 1:45 p.m. due to rain and started at 8:45. … Jalen Battles’ sacrifice fly in the second inning was Arkansas’ SEC-leading 31st. … Arkansas was outscored 16-1 in its first SEC series-opening game against Alabama. After that, the Razorbacks outscored nine opponents 54-16 while going 8-1 in SEC series openers. … Florida 3B Kirby McMullen reached a row deep into the stands to glove a foul pop off the bat of Goodheart in the first inning. … Arkansas seniors Lael Lockhart and Cullen Smith were honored with glass-cased jerseys in a short pre-game ceremony. … The SEC champion women’s track and field team was recognized prior to the game and the group initiated a Hog call. UPCOMING SCHEDULE TODAY Florida, 2 p.m. SUNDAY Off MONDAY Off TUESDAY Bye at SEC Tournament WEDNESDAY SEC Tournament THURSDAY SEC Tournament