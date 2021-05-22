Happy birthday (May 22): The concoctions of today are inspiring and new. You'll find these to be beneficial and rewarding. Take them to heart and you'll be lifted from the mundanity and into understanding. But be careful, if you don't take advantage of them you'll find yourself wanting of something more.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Finding your center will prove to be your key to success. But you need to do so without compromising your morals. Once you learn how to find a middle ground without losing sight of what's important, that's when you'll feel more whole.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will be tempted to dive into the first opportunity that awaits you. Keep in mind that more opportunities will follow, so keep your eyes peeled and your heart open and you'll find not just what you hoped for, but what you needed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Sometimes, it's good to take what others say to heart in order to better yourself. You might interpret it as criticism, but a few harsh yet honest words are more valuable than a large dose of sugary, well-meaning lies.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Pitfalls are abundant and it can be hard to leap over them. The first step to overcoming them is to notice them. So be aware of the world around you and be ready to jump.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The light is at the end of the tunnel, you may just need to squint to see it. You're almost to a reawakening of your soul and your senses, you just need to move forward and arrive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have been mulling over the wrong topics and skipping over all of the right ones. A re-evaluation of your priorities is required in order to find your bliss.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your energies have been going to all the right places, even if it doesn't look like it. Be patient. Keep doing what you're doing and everything else will fit into place and align.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Fortune favors the bold, and you need to be more bold to find your fortune. That fortune may involve money, relationships, or even a spiritual fulfillment. Maybe even all of the above.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your space requires a revamp. You need to make your work environment more comfortable so you can be more productive and better prepared the face each day. Consider mixing things up, as your environment is also your mental landscape.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19): Some days you're excitable, other days you're sorrowful, and still others you're insightful. Though different, all of those elements make up you. Though you may feel a tugging from all of them, know they are all levels of your soul's composition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The world is filled with unknowns that may never be explained. That's OK. Embrace the unknown and realize there is greater meaning and purpose behind it. Don't mistake knowing for understanding.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's one thing to hear, but it's another thing to listen. We get so caught up on the hearing part that we don't listen to the universe's cosmic harmonics. Take a moment today to truly listen. You won't be disappointed.

MERCURY, NEPTUNE AND MONSTERS

As the cartoons teach us, a monster can come in many forms: scary, friendly, funny, pathetic, human and more. With all the variations, how do you differentiate a monster from your garden-variety everyday creature? The Mercury and Neptune square promises this about the monster on the scene: You’ll know it when you see it.

COSMIC INSIGHT

Unlike some of the gods, Venus did not technically come from two parents. Rather, her birth occurred as a direct result of an unfortunate domestic quarrel and an incident too gruesome to detail here. The important thing is that for all that Uranus lost, the Greek pantheon gained quite a population including the loveliest goddess of all. Venus arose out of sea foam (her Roman name, “Aphrodite” is synonymous with “sea foam”) and the beautiful flowing-haired maiden in her vehicular seashell was blown to shore by sweet zephyrs. Where her feet touched the sand, grass grew and flowers bloomed. Zeus had one look and said, “Here comes trouble.” That may or may not be a direct translation from Greek.

A lovely Libran lunar trine to Venus and Uranus amplifies the strengths of the love goddess, which include honing an aesthetic that transports people to the otherworldly. Whether you wield your attention in the realms of relationships or art, this weekend will bring astounding results.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

“Orange is the New Black” star Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic to appear on an American late-night talk show when she appeared on the Arsenio Hall show in 1993. The award-winning Gemini actress was born when the moon was in Cancer, the sign of intuition and maternal instinct. Listen up for DeLaria as the voice of Miss Fritter in the upcoming “Cars” sequel.