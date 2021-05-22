HR takes pressure off Lady Devil Dogs

BENTON -- Just when it appeared as if Pea Ridge had taken the momentum from Morrilton on Friday night in the Class 4A state softball championship game, Lady Devil Dogs shortstop Loren Reynolds came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out and her team ahead by one.

One swing of the bat by Reynolds -- a line-drive home run that landed just under the scoreboard in left center -- put Morrilton back in control in a 4-2 victory at the Benton Athletic Complex.

It was Reynolds' second home run of the season, but it was a no-doubt-it clout that gave Morrilton (30-6) a boost it needed to stave off Pea Ridge (21-8).

"It was huge," Morrilton Coach Jennifer Binnie-Poteete said. "I told the girls, 'We need a run right here. It's postseason, the final game. We need to make sure we put more runs on the board to protect our pitching.' "

Reynolds was 2 for 2 with a walk and 2 runs scored.

"I was thinking we needed to score runs, we needed some insurance," she said. "I wasn't too nervous though. I had faith in our pitcher."

Winning pitcher and Class 4A MVP Makenna Keeton said she was grateful for the extra run.

"It was definitely relieving," Keeton said. "We always want to add to our lead, but that was just a big hit."

Pea Ridge Coach Josh Reynolds said Loren Reynolds' home run was a turning point after the Lady Blackhawks pared a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 with runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.

"They kind of stole momentum there," Reynolds said. "They can flat out swing it. We know that from the first time we played them."

The Devil Dogs came out swinging against Pea Ridge pitcher Aiden Dayberry after their first two batters were retired in the bottom of the first. That's when first baseman and No. 3 hitter Cheyanne Kemp hit a line drive that carried over the wall in center field to make it 1-0.

It was Kemp's eighth home run of the season, but the Lady Devil Dogs were not done.

Taylor Berry reached on a ball that deflected off the pitcher Dayberry and trickled into left field. Reynolds walked, and Keeton followed with a sharp single to center, scoring Berry on a close play at the plate.

Morrilton took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Reynolds doubled in the left-field corner. Reynolds advanced to third on Keeton's fly ball to right, and scored when catcher Olivia Self lifted a short fly ball to left fielder Sierra Huffman.

Huffman's throw beat Reynolds to the plate, but catcher Callie Cooper bobbled the ball on Reynolds' slide to home.

Keeton retired the first 10 Pea Ridge batters, nine on ground balls, but the Lady Blackhawks made a game of it.

Alevia Reyna was the first Lady Blackhawk to reach base when she flicked a swinging bunt to the left of Keeton that landed in front of diving third baseman Gracie Thomas. She advanced to second on a wild pitch as Dayberry struck out.

Callie Cooper walked to put runners on first and second, and Dallice White followed with an RBI single to center to make it 3-1.

Pea Ridge cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the fifth when Ashley Early blooped a single to right and advanced to second on a throwing error by right fielder Camryn Hogan. Early scored on Blakelee Winn's double to right-center.

Then Reynolds came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the fifth.

"I was just thinking, 'Put the ball in play, put the ball in play,' " she said. "Hit it hard somewhere."

Reynolds, who is headed to the University of Central Arkansas, also made a nifty backhanded play on Early's ground ball for the first out in the top of the seventh.

She said it was the kind of play that typified her night, one of the best she's had.

"I don't know that that play would always happen," she said.