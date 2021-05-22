Sections
I-30 construction will cause lane closures, traffic changes

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:20 a.m.

Ongoing construction associated with a project to improve I-30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closures and a detour throughout the corridor starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes will occur, weather permitting:

• Right lane and sidewalks at the East Fourth Street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed. Some street parking will be affected.

• Intersection of the northbound frontage road and East Sixth Street in Little Rock will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Westbound lane on Interstate 40 between North Hills Boulevard on-ramp and the I-30 westbound overpass in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday.

• Eastbound lane on Interstate 40 between the I-40/I-30 split and the merge from I-30 eastbound in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday.

• The left lane of the I-40 eastbound ramp between the I-40/I-30 split and the I-30 westbound merge in North Little Rock will closed from from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday.

• Eastbound I-30 between Interstate 530 and Interstate 630 will undergo single-lane closings from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday with double-lane closings limited to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The double-right lane closings will require closing the Roosevelt on and off ramps. Detour routes will be signed.

• Westbound I-30 between I-630 and I-530 will be under single lane closings from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The double-right lane closings will require closing the Roosevelt Road exit.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs, and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.

No lane closings are scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend.

