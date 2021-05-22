• Bobby Livingston of Boston-based RR Auction said the letter written by Albert Einstein in which he writes out his famous E = mc2 equation -- one of four known examples in Einstein's own hand -- sold at auction to an anonymous collector for more than $1.2 million.

• Grant Bailey, who began as a reserve officer in Saltillo, Miss., in 2004 and held several roles before becoming the Police Department's chief in 2013, says he is resigning because "being a police officer is a calling and right now, something else is calling me."

• John Corey, 57, accused of setting a fire that damaged the historic San Gabriel Mission east of Los Angeles as it was being renovated for its 250th anniversary, pleaded innocent to arson and other charges, prosecutors said.

• Thomas Darnell, 75, of Kansas City, Kan., faces a murder charge after DNA evidence linked him to the nearly 4-decade-old sexual assault and slaying of a woman whose burning body was discovered in Montgomery County, Texas, prosecutors said.

• Jovan Collazo, 23, an Army trainee charged with hijacking a school bus full of children in Columbia, S.C., is facing new charges after two escape attempts that involved an assault on a jail guard and a jump down a hospital stairwell during which he broke his ankle, authorities said.

• Qinxuan Pan, 30, arrested in Alabama where he was living under a fake name with $19,000 in cash, a passport and several cellphones, is being held in lieu of $20 million bong in Connecticut, accused in the death of a Yale graduate student, prosecutors said.

• Bob Wyant, the coroner of Sullivan County, Mo., said Jane Heisey, 76, died when a cow knocked her to the ground and stepped on her head as she helped her husband, Glenn, put an ear tag on a newborn calf at their farm near the town of Harris.

• Charles Jones, 39, who told police after a head-on crash in Memphis that killed two people in January 2020 that he had been smoking marijuana because he was upset about the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge.

• Robert Hale Jr., a Massachusetts businessman and philanthropist who was the commencement speaker for Quincy College, gave each of the 490 graduates $1,000 in cash and told them to keep half but give the other $500 to an organization or individual who needs it more than they do.