In The Spotlight

KIMBERLY LOPEZ

SCHOOL Green Forest

SPORT Girls soccer

CLASS Senior

POSITION Forward

HYPE SONG Timber, by Pit Bull

PREGAME MEAL banana or an apple

MY HERO IS My parents, Martin Lopez and Juana Vazquez

DID YOU KNOW Kimberly plans to attend the University of Arkansas in 2022 after joining the Arkansas National Guard and going to basic training in South Carolina.

THE NUMBERS Lopez has 16 goals and eight assists in 15 games. She scored a season-high five goals against Lincoln on April 15.

SHE SAID IT "Our team has played with a lot of heart all year, so it means a lot to get to play in the state championship game. I give thanks to God that we've made it this far."

EMERSON ORTIZ

SCHOOL Green Forest

SPORT Boys soccer

CLASS Senior

POSITION Forward

HYPE SONG I don't like hype. I like low tempo to keep my mindset right before a game.

PREGAME MEAL grilled chicken

MY HERO IS I grew up watching my dad, Milton, play soccer and he taught me to love sports. As far as a pro player, I like Ronaldinho, who plays in Brazil.

DID YOU KNOW? Ortiz played on the Green Forest team that finished reached the state finals in 2019. He hopes to continue his soccer career next year in college, although he doesn't have anything finalized yet.

THE NUMBERS Ortiz leads Green Forest with 41 goals on the season. He scored a season-high four goals in a game against Eureka Springs.

HE SAID IT "I want to win a state championship with the guys I've with my whole life. We've done it all together."