Injured firefighters out of the hospital

Little Rock Fire Department officials said all firefighters injured Thursday in a collision of two firetrucks had been released from the hospital by Friday afternoon.

Capt. Jason Weaver said engines 3 and 11 were involved in the accident and would be placed out of commission, being replaced by two reserve engines.

The two trucks collided at the intersection of South University Avenue and West 28th Street at 4:29 p.m. Thursday after both were responding to a call on Broadmoor Drive.

According to Weaver, an investigation would continue into the collision to determine if any firefighter was at fault and if action against any department members is warranted.