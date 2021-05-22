Kelsey arraigned on murder charge in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in late April.

John Kelsey, 33, of 408 Cleveland St. pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder. Kelsey was given a July 20 court date before Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Kelsey faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Greg Lovejoy was shot April 29 at a house on Daisy Lane. Police found Lovejoy shot in the neck and lying in the driveway. He died at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police people in a silver car were possibly involved in the killing. They told police Lovejoy fought with Juan Macias-Torres the day before the shooting. Witnesses said Macias-Torres, 25, of 4081 N. Johnell Drive, was in the car at the time of the shooting.

Police said Kelsey gave Macias-Torres the gun after he had used it to shoot Lovejoy.

Police later stopped Macias-Torres while he was walking near Crossover Road and Sterling Court. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police said they found a plastic bag with about 4.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Macias-Torres told police he was at the shooting but didn't fire the fatal shots, according to the report. Macias-Torres told the officers he threw the gun out of the car near Wedington Drive and Rupple Road as he and Kelsey fled the shooting scene.

Macias-Torres is charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection with the shooting and is being held at the Washington County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond on a litany of other charges unrelated to the shooting, including drug charges, aggravated assault and failure to appear, all in Springdale.

Kelsey is being held at the Washington County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.