Leadoff HR sparks Bentonville

BENTON -- Bentonville's quest for a fourth Class 6A state softball title in five seasons started with a smash and ended with a mad dash.

Leadoff batter Emily Perry belted a home run in the bottom of the first inning Friday afternoon to lead Bentonville to a 3-0 victory over Conway at the Benton Athletic Complex.

"They were excited," Bentonville Coach Kent Early said of his players. "They were ready for that."

The Lady Tigers (28-3) got to Conway starter Katlyn Erickson early. Perry faced a 1-2 count when she rode an outside pitch over the wall in right-center field, the fifth time she has led off a game with a home run.

"I didn't think it was going out at all, honestly," said Perry, who also lined a double off the center-field wall in the third inning. "It felt surreal. I was on top of the world."

Perry, the tournament's MVP, bats at the top of the Bentonville order because she knows how to score runs and drive them in as well.

"That's why she's in the leadoff spot," Early said. "That's what we want at the top of the lineup."

Perry said she tries to do exactly what her coach wants her to do.

"I go up there always trying to hit one out," said Perry, who will continue her softball career at the University of Central Arkansas. "That's why he puts me there, and that's what he wanted me to do. Every time I went up there. Thank goodness I did it a few times."

Bentonville pitcher McKenzie Vaughan (19-2) only needed one run, but first baseman Trista Peterson provided her with two more in the bottom of the fourth when she hooked a fly ball just inside the foul pole down the left-field line.

"It was very close to being foul," said Peterson, who hesitated around first base before home-plate umpire Marvin Eaton gave the home run signal. "It was awesome."

Conway (23-9) didn't view the fair call quite as positively.

"It's a tough break, honestly," Conway assistant coach Cheyenne Kuhn said. "I feel like it changed the momentum."

Conway managed only three hits off Vaughan, but there were numerous hard-hit balls, including two line drives at third baseman Kasey Wood and another at Perry.

"All the balls we hit today were squared up but right at them," Kuhn said.

The hardest hit ball for Conway, off the bat of Katelyn Conrad, was hit in the direction of left fielder Alleyna Rushing, who turned and ran into the wall just as she secured the ball.

"As soon as I saw it off the bat, it was one of those, 'Uh, oh,' type deals," Rushing said. " I knew I could catch that ball, and I knew I needed to get that ball for my seniors because McKenzie was pitching her butt off."

Rushing said she hit the wall hard, but she wasn't about to drop it.

"I had it the whole time," she said. "When you catch it, you don't feel the pain."

There was probably more pain caused by the game-ending dogpile celebration in the pitching circle.

"I was in it," Rushing said. "I was at the bottom. We've been waiting all year to do it."

Vaughn said she was surprised how quickly her teammates made it to her after the final out.

"My jaw hurts a little bit," she said. "But I like it. I'll take a hurt jaw for it."

Vaughn said the key for her was to let her defense do the work.

"I know I have an amazing defense," she said. "When I try to be too perfect, it starts going wild."

Bentonville's most recent title came in 2018, and it was the last time Early's father, Alvy Early, got to see his son's team play.

The Lady Tigers knew about their coach's bond with his father, a softball institution at the University of Arkansas-Monticello for nearly 40 years. That's why they came out in the quarterfinals in uniforms with "A. Early" stitched across the back.

They wore their regular uniforms in their semifinal victory last week, but the players decided to wear the "A. Early" uniforms again Friday.

"Coach Early is literally the best coach anybody could have," Perry said, "and we just wanted to do something for him and to honor his Dad.

"It's not just about the game of softball. It's much more than that. We were not just playing for ourselves. We were playing for his dad, we were playing for him."