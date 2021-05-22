Have we gone too far?

Has northwest Arkansas become so calloused and numb to the vulnerability and impressionability of children that we as responsible citizens can't agree that children should be protected from adults "expressing themselves" in a sexually charged manner? Can we agree that children should not be exposed to sexualized behavior by drag queen performers who identify themselves by names such as "Crystal Methyd"?

I pose this question in response to the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's fundraiser featuring pop-up performances by strolling drag queens being held at the Momentary in Bentonville on June 5. The Amazeum will be on hand providing "colorful, creative crafts" for children and adults, ensuring that the fundraiser draws families.

Have we as a caring community given up our responsibility to protect the innocence of children? Is fundraising at the expense of our children's innocence something that we want to support, promote and put our stamp of approval on? As a concerned grandparent, citizen of northwest Arkansas, and community volunteer, I think not.

LESLIE PIANALTO

Bella Vista

Sounds like a waste

If Arkansas state employees do not have enough sense to go to a free clinic for their coronavirus shots, then I sure as heck wouldn't want them working for me!

What in the world is the governor thinking? Thousands of dollars for something they can get for free?

JUDITH JONES

Hot Springs Village

Gambling on casino

Check out the status of the relatively new Saracen gambling establishment in Pine Bluff. Are they making money?

I wonder how much unemployment income is flowing into the casino?

SID WOOD

Little Rock

End slaughter of dogs

I received a letter from an organization called K9 Lifeline Rescue, based in Merrifield, Va., and was literally horrified when I read it.

I had no idea the U.S. had been buying leather from China for many years, knowing that some of that leather could be dog skin. I found out that though Congress banned the import of dog leather in 2000, our government doesn't have the resources to inspect all of the $8.5 billion worth of leather imported from China, meaning the ban is worthless.

According to this organization (I also Googled to make sure it was factual), dogs raised for their hides are forced to reside in cramped, filthy conditions, living in total terror. I am demanding that Congress provide the funding and resources so we can stop the dog leather from ever reaching America's shores. It's time to end this slaughter. Also, in my opinion, it is also past time to stop buying every darn thing we use from China! I invite all dog lovers and people with conscience to please write to the speaker of the House or their senators and representatives and demand necessary action. Thank you.

ROSE GOVAR

Maumelle