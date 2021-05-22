Man arrested in slaying outside grocery

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the late-February killing of a man outside a Little Rock grocery store, police said.

Matya Sisa, 21, of Conway was arrested Thursday after surrendering to authorities and has been charged with capital murder in the Feb. 28 shooting of Xavier Crosby, according to a statement released by Little Rock police.

Jeremy Jefferson, 25, also faces a capital-murder charge in Crosby's death after his arrest on March 22.

Sisa and Jefferson remained in jail Friday morning, according to the Pulaski County jail inmate roster.

On Feb. 28, officers were sent to the Kroger store at 8415 W. Markham St. in response to a shooting report. They found Crosby with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities said Crosby told officers that he met with someone for an exchange, and the man shot him and left.

Crosby was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.