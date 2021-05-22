Man is accused of threatening officer

North Little Rock police arrested a man after he threatened to kill an officer with a firearm Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to 1501 Franklin Street in North Little Rock where Takbir Muhammad, 55, of North Little Rock was reportedly causing a disturbance at 2:18 p.m., the report said.

Upon the arrival of police, Muhammad walked up to an officer and threatened to shoot and kill him, and officers detained and arrested him after a struggle in which he attempted to bite the officers, according to the report.

The callers told police Muhammad threatened to shoot and kill both of them, the report said.

Muhammad was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held in lieu of $10,000 bond and is charged with felony aggravated assault, three felony counts of terroristic threatening, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.